Hart County, KY

Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire

 4 days ago
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported.

On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Hope Davis, 26, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, was traveling southbound on North Dixie Highway near the 4700 block when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway.

Davis’ vehicle then struck a tree causing it to overturn and catch on fire. Hope Davis was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

Hope Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
