Princeton, KY

Female corrections officer charged with rape of Kentucky inmate

By associatedpress
 4 days ago
A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested this week on charges she had sexual contact with an inmate under her control.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 received a call on Tuesday from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer.

A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton, Kentucky.

Fox was charged with rape 3rd degree and detained in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

Calvin Leach
4d ago

what about the countless number of inmates that get "turned out" in prison?... Is the system gonna do something about that? Or we just gonna continue to let that be a stain on society?

Marybeth Courtney
3d ago

why dose she looked surprised in the picture or maybe shocked at getting caught. wonder were they will put her. wonder will someone do the same or worse to her. why would she do this knowing that the office she help or worked in these other people trusted her to do her job right. dang no wants to be trust worthy at work any more I just don't understand people any more I also have lost so much trust in people lately there getting so nasty

not today colonizer
2d ago

it wasn't classy but she spoke the truth. west virginians have the worse dental care and these people keep electing the officials who object to social services.

