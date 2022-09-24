LURAY, Sept. 26 — The Luray High School volleyball team moved to 7-4 on the season and picked up a much-needed win in the Bull Run District on Monday night as they swept rival Page County in three straight sets. The score was close only early in each set as the Bulldogs jumped out to a significant lead each time and won by almost identical margins — 25-11, 25-12, 25-12. Last season’s All-Region B Player of the Year Jaidyn McClung once again lead the Bulldogs with a dozen kills on the night. The senior had plenty of support as Luray recorded kills from senior Lindsey Bly, junior Summer Forder, sophomore Caydence Cave (usually known for her assists), junior Gracie Embry and sophomore Avery Jewell. Cave served up eight straight points to start the final frame, including an ace. Forder recorded three aces and two kills, while Embry had two aces and three kills. Jewell posted three kills.

