Read full article on original website
Related
Bridge and Tunnel Cancelled: EPIX Dramedy Will Not Return for Season 3
EPIX is shutting down Bridge and Tunnel. The premium cabler — which will soon be rebranded as MGM+ — has cancelled Edward Burns’ dramedy after two seasons and 12 episodes, according to our sister pub Variety. The Season 2 finale aired last month. The 1980s-set series — created, written and directed by Burns (who also starred) — centered on a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan. The cast also included Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. News of the show’s demise arrived just hours after EPIX announced that it is...
Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'
On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
Billy Eichner Finally Explained Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him Last Year
"Jesus, follow me back on Twitter."
Comments / 0