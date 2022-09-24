EPIX is shutting down Bridge and Tunnel. The premium cabler — which will soon be rebranded as MGM+ — has cancelled Edward Burns’ dramedy after two seasons and 12 episodes, according to our sister pub Variety. The Season 2 finale aired last month. The 1980s-set series — created, written and directed by Burns (who also starred) — centered on a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan. The cast also included Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. News of the show’s demise arrived just hours after EPIX announced that it is...

TV SERIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO