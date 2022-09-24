"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," Cormier's obituary read Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall. In his obituary,...

