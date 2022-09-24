Read full article on original website
Melody Kilby
3d ago
i don't understand why they get paid leave. Anyone else would be in jail. Humm different set of rules.
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Market, near Blake Street.
Wichita man sentenced in ‘swatting’ case that led to death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax call that led to police shooting and killing an innocent Wichita man. Shane Gaskill was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud. Prosecutors said that in December...
Wichita police work to identify man accused of taking photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man accused of taking photos of females in changing rooms. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said the alleged crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a department store in east Wichita. If you...
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
Calls for justice continue year after Kansas teen’s in-custody death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year after the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, calls for justice continue. Monday afternoon, a rally to mark one year happened outside the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton died two days after being restrained and placed face down for more than 30 minutes.
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility on Monday. It comes after 12 NEWS sent an open records request for information on the concerns. Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the concerns date back to...
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
Officials release new details on cause of Newton apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101 and...
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
