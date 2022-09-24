Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for book easel and new calendar for classroom
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Stephanie Jacobs, a pre K-2 teacher at Williams Township would like to update the calendar she has in her classroom. “We currently have an older calendar with homemade number Velcro strips on the back,” Ms. Jacobs said on her DonorsChoose page. “It is torn in several places and needs replacing.”
Richlands alumni providing scholarships to Onslow County students for mental health, addiction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Richlands High School alumni are helping students in their community make a difference in the lives of people who struggle with mental health and addiction. The Wildcat Angel Fund honors the memory of friends they’ve lost in the hopes of helping others in the future. Patrick Dean and Jordan Brown […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022. Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon. The triathlon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
WECT
Some Amazon Prime customers upset with lack of 2-day shipping in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amazon Prime members in Wilmington are taking to the internet to try and find out what’s going on with one of the biggest benefits the retail giant offers: two-day shipping. With a price tag of roughly $19 a month or $140 annually if purchased at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
Onslow, Jones counties prepare for Ian’s impacts
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the south, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in eastern North Carolina, and reminding the community to do so as well […]
WECT
Development proposal expands by 912 units
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans) Updated: 4 hours ago. UNCW alum Martin Jarmond is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
WECT
Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
WECT
Law enforcement: social media post warning of gun violence at high school is not credible
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School posted to social media that there is an increased law enforcement presence at the school due to a social media post warning of gun violence. However, law enforcement says the post is not credible. Per the announcement, the social media post warned...
foxwilmington.com
CFCC Trustee wants answers from school for Marine Tech changes that led to resignations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Despite Cape Fear Community College reversing course on a decision that led to two key crew members resigning, one of the college’s newest Board of Trustees member Ray Funderburk still has questions. He wants to know what exactly happened behind the scenes that led to the resignations.
foxwilmington.com
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for Andrew Boynton, the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Bland to death in 2019, began Monday in New Hanover County. Investigators found Bland dead in the apartment she shared with Boynton along Randall Parkway. Officers had originally checked her apartment after receiving a missing person’s report.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
