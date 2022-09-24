ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Advocate & Democrat

Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Wichita Eagle

O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

By the Numbers: Panthers Pounced on Saints Struggling Offense

On Sunday, The New Orleans Saints (1-2) dropped their Week 3 matchup 22-14 to the Carolina Panthers (1-2). This marks the Saints' second consecutive loss to an NFC South opponent and snaps a nine-game losing streak for the Panthers. The loss is New Orleans' first NFC South road loss since...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Week 3 Rookie Report Card

With three weeks in the books, the Detroit Lions are beginning to learn what they have in two members of their 2022 draft class. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez are starters on the defensive side. However, Detroit’s other rookies remain in a battle for snaps. Hutchinson and Rodriguez...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Sc
Wichita Eagle

Thursday Night Thoughts: On the Road Again, Top 10 Moments, More

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak in Thursday night games to three when they face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4. For the sixth time in their past seven Thursday night games, the Dolphins will be the road game, the only exception coming last year when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Before that, the Dolphins' previous Thursday night games were at New England, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Houston and Jacksonville.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings

The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win

Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football. In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost. The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Questions at Kicker Remain as Bucs Game Looms

The Kansas City Chiefs had their worst special teams outing in quite some time last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and the club is hard at work to ensure that a similar performance doesn't happen again. To start things off, the team released kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday before also releasing linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster and placing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the practice squad (presumably taking Ammendola's place).
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy