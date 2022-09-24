Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs release local product Elijah Lee, sign new backup kicker to practice squad
The Chiefs tweaked their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tuesday move came at the expensive of a local former high school standout who went on to star at K-State. The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee as a vested veteran, according to Tuesday’s...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice with a back injury that has plagued him all season
Wichita Eagle
O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
Wichita Eagle
By the Numbers: Panthers Pounced on Saints Struggling Offense
On Sunday, The New Orleans Saints (1-2) dropped their Week 3 matchup 22-14 to the Carolina Panthers (1-2). This marks the Saints' second consecutive loss to an NFC South opponent and snaps a nine-game losing streak for the Panthers. The loss is New Orleans' first NFC South road loss since...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Week 3 Rookie Report Card
With three weeks in the books, the Detroit Lions are beginning to learn what they have in two members of their 2022 draft class. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez are starters on the defensive side. However, Detroit’s other rookies remain in a battle for snaps. Hutchinson and Rodriguez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Thursday Night Thoughts: On the Road Again, Top 10 Moments, More
The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak in Thursday night games to three when they face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4. For the sixth time in their past seven Thursday night games, the Dolphins will be the road game, the only exception coming last year when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Before that, the Dolphins' previous Thursday night games were at New England, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Houston and Jacksonville.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings
The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win
Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football. In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost. The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback,...
Wichita Eagle
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Cardinals
This Sunday marks the start of a challenging four-game stretch for the Carolina Panthers. After failing to come away with a winning record through likely the "easiest" portion of the schedule, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them. Arizona comes in with a 1-2 record with its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Questions at Kicker Remain as Bucs Game Looms
The Kansas City Chiefs had their worst special teams outing in quite some time last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and the club is hard at work to ensure that a similar performance doesn't happen again. To start things off, the team released kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday before also releasing linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster and placing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the practice squad (presumably taking Ammendola's place).
Comments / 0