The NFL is still considering their options on how to handle the scheduled Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, currently slated to take place in Tampa Bay. It was reported on Tuesday that the league could wait until as late as Friday to make a call on the clash, but the Bucs have already started making adjustments, moving their midweek practices to the Miami Dolphins' facility due to Hurricane Ian.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO