Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs release local product Elijah Lee, sign new backup kicker to practice squad
The Chiefs tweaked their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tuesday move came at the expensive of a local former high school standout who went on to star at K-State. The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee as a vested veteran, according to Tuesday’s...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers bring pets to Miami amidst Hurricane Ian, LB Devin White forced to leave horses behind
The NFL is still considering their options on how to handle the scheduled Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, currently slated to take place in Tampa Bay. It was reported on Tuesday that the league could wait until as late as Friday to make a call on the clash, but the Bucs have already started making adjustments, moving their midweek practices to the Miami Dolphins' facility due to Hurricane Ian.
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice with a back injury that has plagued him all season
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
NFL・
Comments / 0