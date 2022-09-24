ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Randy Rogers Band Releases “Know That By Now” Ahead Of Upcoming ‘Homecoming’ Album

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Peter Zavadil

The Randy Rogers Band knows how to hit every drop of emotion you’ve got with their music.

The Texas country powerhouse has been a mainstay in the Texas country scene for the past 20 years, and boy, they keep proving they’re as good as ever.

In preparation for their upcoming ninth studio album, Homecoming, they’ve released a number of singles that prove that their best work is still ahead of them, and that’s saying a lot for a band that’s been so decorated for so long.

Thus far, they’ve released “Picture Frames,” “Nothing but Love Songs,” and “Heart for Just One Team.’

With that being said, they released their fourth single for the upcoming album on Wednesday, titled “Know That by Now.”

The song is a gorgeous, fiddle-driven song about struggling to get over your former significant other with vices, like heavy drinking and cigarettes, but it’s still not enough to overcome the memories.

Although Rogers tries to stay hopeful, saying that he’ll move on eventually, he knows in the back of his mind that it’s not true, and he’ll still be “running in circles” in hopes that she will come back again someday.

The lyrics tell it all:

“I say give it some time I bet that’s the cure

I’ll find someone else but one thing’s for sure

I don’t know what I’m talking about

You think I’d know that by now

I’ve been around the sun a time or two

Running in circles ain’t nothing new

I never moved on I just like the way it sounds

You think I’d know that by now”

Homecoming is set to be released on October 14th.

Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail

Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

