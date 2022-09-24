Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs release local product Elijah Lee, sign new backup kicker to practice squad
The Chiefs tweaked their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tuesday move came at the expensive of a local former high school standout who went on to star at K-State. The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee as a vested veteran, according to Tuesday’s...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Wichita Eagle
Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet
There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
Wichita Eagle
O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
Wichita Eagle
Thursday Night Thoughts: On the Road Again, Top 10 Moments, More
The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak in Thursday night games to three when they face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4. For the sixth time in their past seven Thursday night games, the Dolphins will be the road game, the only exception coming last year when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Before that, the Dolphins' previous Thursday night games were at New England, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Houston and Jacksonville.
Wichita Eagle
By the Numbers: Panthers Pounced on Saints Struggling Offense
On Sunday, The New Orleans Saints (1-2) dropped their Week 3 matchup 22-14 to the Carolina Panthers (1-2). This marks the Saints' second consecutive loss to an NFC South opponent and snaps a nine-game losing streak for the Panthers. The loss is New Orleans' first NFC South road loss since...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings
The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
Wichita Eagle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King
The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win
Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football. In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost. The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback,...
Wichita Eagle
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Cardinals
This Sunday marks the start of a challenging four-game stretch for the Carolina Panthers. After failing to come away with a winning record through likely the "easiest" portion of the schedule, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them. Arizona comes in with a 1-2 record with its...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Questions at Kicker Remain as Bucs Game Looms
The Kansas City Chiefs had their worst special teams outing in quite some time last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and the club is hard at work to ensure that a similar performance doesn't happen again. To start things off, the team released kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday before also releasing linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster and placing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the practice squad (presumably taking Ammendola's place).
Wichita Eagle
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Kansas City Royals veteran pitcher Zack Greinke tossed seven scoreless innings, his longest outing of the season, to help his team build a three-run lead. But in the inning after Greinke’s departure, the Detroit Tigers rallied to tie the score in the eighth. Then the Tigers pushed across the...
