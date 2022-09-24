ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet

There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Wichita Eagle

By the Numbers: Panthers Pounced on Saints Struggling Offense

On Sunday, The New Orleans Saints (1-2) dropped their Week 3 matchup 22-14 to the Carolina Panthers (1-2). This marks the Saints' second consecutive loss to an NFC South opponent and snaps a nine-game losing streak for the Panthers. The loss is New Orleans' first NFC South road loss since...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King

The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Week 3 Rookie Report Card

With three weeks in the books, the Detroit Lions are beginning to learn what they have in two members of their 2022 draft class. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez are starters on the defensive side. However, Detroit’s other rookies remain in a battle for snaps. Hutchinson and Rodriguez...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Wichita Eagle

Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings

The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Advocate & Democrat

Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
NFL
Wichita Eagle

NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win

Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football. In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost. The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Falcon Report#The New Orleans Saints#The Los Angeles Rams
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Questions at Kicker Remain as Bucs Game Looms

The Kansas City Chiefs had their worst special teams outing in quite some time last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and the club is hard at work to ensure that a similar performance doesn't happen again. To start things off, the team released kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday before also releasing linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster and placing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the practice squad (presumably taking Ammendola's place).
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy