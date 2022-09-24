ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Hurricane Ian approaches Florida just below windspeeds for Category 5 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
PBS NewsHour

LIVE MAP: Track the path of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Florida Governor#Central Florida#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy