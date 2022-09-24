ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program in HDFS now available through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian

Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following schools have made the decision to cancel class ahead of any potential impacts from Ian:. College of Coastal Georgia is shifting to online classes starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Glynn County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Statesboro, GA
Education
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdfs#Degree Programs#Linus College#College Of Behavioral#Mpa#The Statesboro Campus
Grice Connect

Statesboro talks violence prevention at community forum

The Violence Prevention Task Force of the One Boro Commission hosted Securing Statesboro: Beyond the Numbers, a violence prevention forum, at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Saturday, September 10th. This was the second annual forum. The meeting was open to all who wished to come and focused on educating attendees...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

GSU to host the Governor’s Honors Program next summer

Next summer, Georgia Southern University will open its campus to hundreds of the state’s best and brightest for the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). GSU’s Statesboro Campus will host the Georgia GHP, a prestigious four-week, residential summer program for high school students, in June 2023. “We are thrilled...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Rose Mae Bogan Millikan

Mrs Rose Mae Bogan Millikan died on Saturday the 24th of September after a short illness. Rose was born in Paragould, Arkansas in 1937 to the late Mr Herman and Mrs Wardna Bogan, but lived most of her life in Georgia and Florida. She was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
wabe.org

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Meet the Sept. 28 SHE HUSTLES presenters, speakers and panelists

Savannah SCORE and The Creative Coast have announced the fall 2022 SHE HUSTLES presenters, keynote speakers and panelists. The Sept. 28 event will be the final SHE HUSTLES of the year and will offer new afternoon workshops to bring an educational component to the event. The afternoon workshop session will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St.) followed by an evening conference from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), both in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy