Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program in HDFS now available through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

GSU reports $1.3M in student textbook savings with digital program
Thanks to a new digital program, Georgia Southern says its students saved $1.3 million in textbook costs last year. “The cost of higher education is a major concern, and this is just one way Georgia Southern is trying to lower the financial burden for its students,” said Carl Reiber, GSU provost and vice president of academic affairs.
CTAE Spotlight: JROTC promotes citizenship through service learning
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian
Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following schools have made the decision to cancel class ahead of any potential impacts from Ian:. College of Coastal Georgia is shifting to online classes starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Glynn County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
Join Zeta Tau Alpha to ‘pink out’ the fountain downtown Oct. 3
October signals the beginning of Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Month. The Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter will “Pink Out the Fountain” in downtown Statesboro on Monday, October 3rd, at 5:30 pm. The organization is calling on all breast cancer survivors, patients currently undergoing breast cancer treatments,...
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your school's plans? Email us at...
Coastal Empire Retirement – Did you know Coastal Georgia Seniors can go back to school for free?
Today’s Coastal Empire retirement news looks at a wonderful Georgia senior education program. Did you know Coastal Empire seniors can pursue their college degrees – for free?. That’s right. Tuition at Georgia state colleges and universitie sis free for those sixty-five and over. There are many reasons...
Statesboro talks violence prevention at community forum
The Violence Prevention Task Force of the One Boro Commission hosted Securing Statesboro: Beyond the Numbers, a violence prevention forum, at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Saturday, September 10th. This was the second annual forum. The meeting was open to all who wished to come and focused on educating attendees...
GSU to host the Governor’s Honors Program next summer
Next summer, Georgia Southern University will open its campus to hundreds of the state’s best and brightest for the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). GSU’s Statesboro Campus will host the Georgia GHP, a prestigious four-week, residential summer program for high school students, in June 2023. “We are thrilled...
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
Rose Mae Bogan Millikan
Mrs Rose Mae Bogan Millikan died on Saturday the 24th of September after a short illness. Rose was born in Paragould, Arkansas in 1937 to the late Mr Herman and Mrs Wardna Bogan, but lived most of her life in Georgia and Florida. She was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas...
Researchers track Savannah River manatees
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley
Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event features a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Both runners and volunteers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes.
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
Meet the Sept. 28 SHE HUSTLES presenters, speakers and panelists
Savannah SCORE and The Creative Coast have announced the fall 2022 SHE HUSTLES presenters, keynote speakers and panelists. The Sept. 28 event will be the final SHE HUSTLES of the year and will offer new afternoon workshops to bring an educational component to the event. The afternoon workshop session will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St.) followed by an evening conference from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), both in Savannah.
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
Wednesday morning Hurricane Ian update | Approaching Florida as a Cat 4
The Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, National Hurricane Center (NHC) 5 AM report on Hurricane Ian has it as a Cat 4 Hurricane with winds at 140 mph. Ian is tracking to the NNE at 10 mph. Devastating Impacts on Florida. The impact on Florida will be devastating as it...
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
