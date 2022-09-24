Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program in HDFS now available through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

Savannah SCORE and The Creative Coast have announced the fall 2022 SHE HUSTLES presenters, keynote speakers and panelists. The Sept. 28 event will be the final SHE HUSTLES of the year and will offer new afternoon workshops to bring an educational component to the event. The afternoon workshop session will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St.) followed by an evening conference from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), both in Savannah.

