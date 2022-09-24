Pharoah Sanders, legendary jazz musician, dies at 81

Pharaoh Sanders in 1990 at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands. Sanders died Saturday at age 81. (Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Pharoah Sanders, the legendary jazz saxophonist perhaps best known for his transcendent work with John Coltrane and for a solo run for Impulse Records beginning in the mid-1960s, and who helped define the so-called spiritual jazz movement, has died. He was 81.

Sanders died Saturday morning in Los Angeles, his record label, Luaka Bop, confirmed on Twitter. The cause of death was not given.

“We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” read the label’s statement. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”

Born in Little Rock, Ark., into a musical family, Sanders came up in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he played alongside many of the area’s best musicians, including fellow saxophonists Dewey Redman and Sonny Simmons, pianist Ed Kelly and drummer Smiley Winters.

He moved to New York in 1961, where at first he was unable to make a living with his music but soon found work jamming with Sun Ra, Don Cherry, Billy Higgins and other jazz greats.

In 1965, Sanders joined Coltrane’s band as a tenor saxophonist and together they broke the traditional molds of jazz in albums like “Ascension” and “Meditations.”