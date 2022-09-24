ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Presidents Cup, Cards

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Saturday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 10, INTERNATIONAL 4
FOURSOMES
International 2, United States 2
Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int. 535-443-634-335-536-xxx
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 554-343-443-335-435-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 454-353-444-234-434-5xx
Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US 444-343-536-345-634-5xx

International, 3 and 2.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
K.H. Lee-Tom Kim, Int. 433-443-544-225-433-54x
Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 434-352-444-434-524-64x

International, 2 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Si Woo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int 545-332-545-444-435-xxx
Tony Finau-Max Homa, US 534-343-533-344-434-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

