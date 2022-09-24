Presidents Cup, Cards
|Saturday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 10, INTERNATIONAL 4
|FOURSOMES
|International 2, United States 2
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int.
|535-443-634-335-536-xxx
|Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US
|554-343-443-335-435-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int
|454-353-444-234-434-5xx
|Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US
|444-343-536-345-634-5xx
International, 3 and 2.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|K.H. Lee-Tom Kim, Int.
|433-443-544-225-433-54x
|Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US
|434-352-444-434-524-64x
International, 2 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Si Woo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int
|545-332-545-444-435-xxx
|Tony Finau-Max Homa, US
|534-343-533-344-434-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0