Selma, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years

As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
WETUMPKA, AL
selmasun.com

Saints take down Park Crossing at Memorial Stadium

Selma Saints got a solid win Friday night beating the Park Crossing Thunderbirds at Memorial Stadium 18-14. The Saints, now 4-2, started the first play with their eyes set on the end zone. Selma scored on a perfectly executed flea flicker to set the tone of the game. Roderick Ward #2 delivered a strike to Omari Smith #4 for a touchdown for 85 yards. Selma did not find the endzone on the two-point conversion.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck

An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Clarke County sheriff pleads guilty to lying on loan application

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Not too long ago, Ray Norris was Clarke County’s top law enforcement officer. Now he’s a convicted felon. The former sheriff pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of making a false statement to a federally insured institution. The maximum penalty is 30 years in prison, but his actual punishment likely will be substantially less under advisory sentencing guidelines. Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency in sentencing.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman, victim in Tuesday shooting, dies from injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Annual Harvest Festival in Marion is Oct. 29

Marion Academy's Annual Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 29. The event will feature carnival booths, tractor pulled hay ride, food truck, a cake walk and other activities. The festival will take place at 3 p.m. at Marion Academy on 505 Washington Street.
MARION, AL

