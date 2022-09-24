Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years
As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
selmasun.com
Saints take down Park Crossing at Memorial Stadium
Selma Saints got a solid win Friday night beating the Park Crossing Thunderbirds at Memorial Stadium 18-14. The Saints, now 4-2, started the first play with their eyes set on the end zone. Selma scored on a perfectly executed flea flicker to set the tone of the game. Roderick Ward #2 delivered a strike to Omari Smith #4 for a touchdown for 85 yards. Selma did not find the endzone on the two-point conversion.
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
WSFA
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck
An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
WSFA
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
alabamanews.net
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
alabamanews.net
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Clarke County sheriff pleads guilty to lying on loan application
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Not too long ago, Ray Norris was Clarke County’s top law enforcement officer. Now he’s a convicted felon. The former sheriff pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of making a false statement to a federally insured institution. The maximum penalty is 30 years in prison, but his actual punishment likely will be substantially less under advisory sentencing guidelines. Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency in sentencing.
WSFA
Woman, victim in Tuesday shooting, dies from injuries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted bank robber sentenced to another 2½ years for bribing Escambia County guard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber who admitted to bribing a guard at the Escambia County Detention Center will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge ruled Monday. Stanley Young, 34, of Selma, pleaded guilty to the federal offense in June. The corrections deputy, Lakerdra...
alabamanews.net
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE: 1:30 PM: Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says the victim was 21-year-old Tierra Nicole Stewart of Monroeville. The sheriff says she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and killed in a domestic situation by Montgomery on Turnbull Road in Beatrice, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe […]
selmasun.com
Annual Harvest Festival in Marion is Oct. 29
Marion Academy's Annual Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 29. The event will feature carnival booths, tractor pulled hay ride, food truck, a cake walk and other activities. The festival will take place at 3 p.m. at Marion Academy on 505 Washington Street.
