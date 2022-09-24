Read full article on original website
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 over Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 Tuesday over Hoopeston Area. “It was a good game for everybody,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. In the 25th minute, Zach Barnes scored the go-ahead goal for the Bunnies (14-4-1) off an Isaiah Johnson assist. “We were getting...
PBL JH girls basketball teams lose to Iroquois West
ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 30-19 to Iroquois West on Tuesday. Taylor Cole led the Panthers in scoring with nine points while Kyle Rust had six points and Emmy Bagwell and Gabi Barradas each had two points. The PBL seventh-grade girls lost 27-10 to Iroquois...
GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont
TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
PBL JV football wins 50-0 over Rantoul
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team won 50-0 over Rantoul on Monday. Mason Vaughan scored four touchdown runs of four, nine, seven and 10 yards to give PBL a 32-0 lead before Tyler Cole ran for a 19-yard touchdown, Bryar Cosgrove caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kayden Vance and Angelo Bigham ran for a 51-yard touchdown.
PBL XC’s Trixie Johnson, Aiden Kerr finish 10th at Spartan Classic
ST. JOSEPH — A taste of the roads during cross country season — in a good way. Most athletes that have competed in the Spartan Classic would have to agree that race is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, course of the year. “It was definitely...
PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Oakwood
FITHIAN — Oakwood defeated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team 25-22, 10-25, 27-25 on Monday. Bailey Bruns led PBL in kills with 12 while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists and one block, Araya Stack had 14 digs and Leah Eyre had nine aces. The Oakwood junior varsity team defeated PBL...
PBL, Prairie Central football to face off in battle of unbeatens
PAXTON — Two state-ranked Illini Prairie Conference teams will face each other at Zimmerman Field at 7 p.m. Friday. Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda enter the week-six matchup with 5-0 records apiece. After week four, the Hawks were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press’ Class 3A poll while PBL was ranked No. 9.
Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork
CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
GCMS football to face state-ranked Ridgeview/Lexington
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team will go from facing one state-ranked team to battling against another one this upcoming Friday. Coming off a 42-0 loss to the No. 8-ranked Class 3A team in Eureka, GCMS will head to Colfax for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup against the third-ranked 1A team in Ridgeview/Lexington.
Obituary: Janet Powell
Janet Powell, age 93, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Rankin, Illinois where she attended K-12 and graduated from Rankin High School. Janet married Joe H. Powell and farmed land in Rankin and Gifford, Illinois until their retirement to Smith Lake, Florida. Janet enjoyed fishing and gardening throughout her retirement years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
