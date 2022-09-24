LONDON — A new, yet familiar face joined the New Orleans Saints across the pond. After wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre’Quan Smith all left last week’s loss to the Charlotte Panthers, the Saints signed receiver Keith Kirkwood to the practice squad. Kirkwood practiced with the team at the London Irish Rugby Club facility Wednesday, wearing his old No. 18 uniform.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO