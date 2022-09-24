Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
Carney: ‘A lot to be proud of’ after 4-0 start for Syracuse football
When Syracuse kicked off its season against Louisville on Sept. 3, the question on the minds of most people is whether or not the Orange could get to a bowl game. In nearly every preseason projection, the Orange was either at six wins, or five wins, or 5.5 depending on what publication you were reading.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse football vs. Wagner prediction and odds for week 5 college football
Syracuse football is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, after the Orange squeaked by fellow Atlantic Coast Conference squad Virginia last Friday night. The 22-20 triumph by the ‘Cuse over UVA on the Hill marked the second week in a row where Syracuse football scored points on its final offensive series to prevail, first against Big Ten Conference member Purdue in Central New York, and then versus the Cavaliers.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: TV networks and start times announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms. On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Cameron Miller, Nolan James
There’s plenty of news from the Syracuse recruiting world as I write the first roundup of the fall. The Orange had nearly a dozen visitors to watch Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia, and several of them walked away with offers. I’ll start with 2025 wide receiver/defensive back Azir...
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
Orange Bringing National Attention To Upstate New York Football
No matter which college team you root for, no one should deny the benefits to all of New York football when Syracuse University is playing well. 31 New Yorkers are currently on NFL rosters in 2022. Former pro football stars like Ron Jaworski, Boomer Esiason and even fan favorite Rob Gronkowski are all from the Empire State. Top names and the big teams always draw fans attention. That's why it's awesome when the Orange are playing well because upstate New York draws the attention of all of college football.
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Racist shooting threats sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Racist shooting threats were sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools police said Monday, the same day another local high school closed and went to remote learning due to a similar threat. Corcoran High School and Henninger High Schools students received threats “using racist...
Cornell Daily Sun
LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment
At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned right out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Woman, man walking in Syracuse’s Lincoln Park robbed at gunpoint; suspects leave in victim’s car
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were taking a walk through Lincoln Park just after sunset Monday when three men approached. Two of the men had handguns, Syracuse police said. The suspects demanded the 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman give them what they were carrying at the time,...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Lawmakers question why Syracuse needs $600K pilot program to modernize trash collection
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several Syracuse Common Councilors questioned a proposal to spend nearly $600,000 to bring in an outside company to run a pilot program to help modernize the city’s trash removal. The city believes the pilot program would help ensure its modern approach to trash day kicks off...
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
