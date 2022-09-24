ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Wylan, Nikolai and More Arrive in New Teaser

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnTp7_0i8rseyL00

“I’m a Sun Summoner,” Alina declares in a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

As part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum on Saturday, the streamer unveiled a first look at the upcoming season, featuring Alina, Mal and more gearing up for the epic fight against Kirigan aka the Darkling.

We also got our first glimpse at the incoming cast members, which includes The Witcher ’s Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks; Patrick Gibson ( The OA ) as Nikolai Lantsov, the son of Ravkan king Alexander III with his own private fleet; Anna Leong Brophy ( Traces , Ragdoll ) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, a Heartrender and close friend of Alina’s; and Lewis Tan ( Mortal Kombat , Wu Assassins ) as Tolya Yul-Bataar, Tamar’s twin brother and another Heartrender.

Press PLAY on the above video to see your returning favorites, as well as some new faces.

Season 1 ended with Alina absorbing the stag amplifier and using her light to guide everyone out of the Fold. Meanwhile, Kirigan — who was swept up by one of the monsters he created while fighting Mal — was last seen leading his army of nichevo’ya outside of the Fold.

Daisy Head has been promoted to series regular as Genya Safin, the tailor for the Queen who conspired with Kirigan to spy on Alina and poison the King. Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman are also sticking around full-time as Nina and Mattias, the Heartrender and Drüskelle who fell for each other after being shipwrecked. In the finale, Nina seemingly betrayed Matthias (to save his life) by accusing him of being a slaver and having him sent to Hellgate for trial.

Thoughts on that Shadow and Bone teaser? What do you hope to see in Season 2?

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Crown Sets Season 5 Release Date — Plus, See an Ominous New Poster

After a two-year layoff, The Crown is ready to reign again. Season 5 of Netflix’s royal family biopic will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9, the streamer announced Saturday at Netflix’s “Tudum” global fan event. The new season brings with it a changing of the guard as well: Imelda Staunton takes over for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce taking over for Tobias Menzies as Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki as his estranged wife Princess Diana. (We saw a brief teaser with West and Debicki as Charles and Di as the news...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Masked Singer Unveils New Format in Season 8 Premiere: Find Out Which Two Performers Were Unmasked

The Masked Singer‘s Season 8 premiere boldly went where the Fox reality show hadn’t gone before: It moved to having only one performer from the episode move on to the next round. The remaining three saw their Masked dreams die by the end of the hour — a major change from former iterations, in which most of the players were around for multiple episodes as the season progressed. But did you like this new, different Masked Singer? In a moment, we’ll want to hear what you thought. But first, a quick recap. The premiere’s four contestants were: HARP | A powerhouse female vocalist who performed Pink’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dahmer on Netflix: Grade the Premiere Episode — Will You Stick With Ryan Murphy's Monstrous Limited Series?

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story opens not on the titular serial killer but on his neighbor Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash), who is unable to enjoy her nightly TV ritual due to the incessant drilling and banging occurring in the apartment next door. Her exasperated expression suggests this issue is not a new one. From there, we cut to Dahmer’s one-bedroom unit, where he is at the tail end of a post-dismemberment cleanup. We get fleeting glimpses of his murderous workshop (bleach, drill, gloves, creepy aquarium, etc.) before following him out the door and into the communal hallway, where he...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Galligan
Person
Daisy Head
Person
Lewis Tan
TVLine

She-Hulk Sneak Peek: Blonsky's Back, With a Pair of Marvel-ous Friends

This week on Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky is back in the picture — and he’s not alone. When last we saw Marvel vet Tim Roth’s reformed (?) villain, he — with help from attorney Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and testimony from Wong (Benedict Wong) — had successfully petitioned for parole, with the proviso that he wear an “inhibitor” that keeps him from “hulking out” to become The Abomination. What is Blonsky up to, amid his newfound freedom? In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Episode 7 (of nine), which premieres this Thursday, he is reconnecting with Jen when the live-action...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Explain Premiere's 'Brettsey' Decision, Tease Violet and [Spoiler]'s 'Unfettered' Romance

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire premiere. Proceed at your own risk! A blast from the past brought on a major development in Brett and Casey’s relationship during Chicago Fire‘s Season 11 premiere. Brett spent much of the episode missing her boyfriend, who was back in Portland, and after an unexpected visit from her ex-fiancé chaplain Kyle (guest star Teddy Sears) — who revealed that he was engaged! — the paramedic made a big decision about her own romantic future. “Our stars just didn’t align, that’s all. The timing just wasn’t right. But Matt, maybe some day…” Brett said in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Shadow And Bone
TVLine

Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor 43's First Eliminated Castaway Calls [Spoiler] 'Complete Bullcrap'

The following contains spoilers from Survivor‘s Season 43 premiere. We now know who became the (un)lucky recipient of the Sonja Christopher First-Out trophy. Which is not a real thing at all. But it feels like there should be some sort of consolation prize for enduring a lengthy casting process, flying across the world, quarantining for two weeks and getting booted only three days into one’s lifelong dream. Well, if there was a Sonja-specific medal to be awarded, Survivor 43‘s Morriah Young would’ve taken the cake. In Wednesday’s season premiere, it was all kumbaya for the Baku tribe, who really seemed to connect and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Drag Race UK Fan Fave Dead at 28

George Ward, better known to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans as Cherry Valentine, died on Sept. 18. He was 28. A cause of death has not been revealed. “It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away,” said Ward’s parents in a statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. “As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same,” the continued. “We...
WORLD
TVLine

The Good Fight Cut an Intoxicating Diane-Centric Scene From This Week's Episode — Find Out Why

Those ketamine infusions have been pushing Diane Lockhart outside of her comfort zone on The Good Fight. And an ill-fated scene in this week’s episode — the third of the series’ sixth and final season — would have taken the rigorously professional legal eagle’s chemically-induced evolution to an intoxicating new level. According to series co-creator Robert King, a sequence in which a super chilled-out Diane turns her office into a makeshift saloon was left on the cutting room floor. “We cut a scene [of] the associates [piling] into Diane’s office because she was pouring out drinks,” the EP revealed on Twitter Thursday....
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series

Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Conners' New Main Title Sequence Revealed in Season 5 Opener — and DJ Isn't the Only Family Member M.I.A.

The Conners‘ main title sequence just got a major overhaul. Wednesday’s Season 5 opener unveiled the Roseanne spinoff’s first new title sequence since the offshoot launched in October 2018. It’s the first in the franchise’s history to exclude Michael Fishman’s DJ, who exited the offshoot ahead of Season 5. To fill the void, Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben has been added to the opener. (In an upcoming episode, viewers will learn that DJ left Lanford to reunite with Geena.) The new opening features Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara), Mary...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3

We haven’t seen the last of William Knifeman just yet: Reservation Dogs has been renewed for Season 3, FX announced Thursday. The news comes ahead of its Season 2 finale, which concludes Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Hulu with the episode titled “I Still Believe.” Season 3, which is set to begin some time in 2023, will also be available exclusively on the streamer. “Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” President, Original Programming, FX Nick Grad said in a statement. “FX is proud...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lupin Goes Into Hiding in Part 3 Teaser

Sure, Lupin finally put Pellegrini in handcuffs when last we checked in with the Netflix drama, but Assane’s problems are far from over. In a newly released teaser for Part 3 — unveiled on Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event — Omar Sy’s titular character must balance being a wanted man with his love for his family. As you may recall (or maybe not recall) — it has been 15 months (!) since Part 2 dropped in June 2021 — Assane had managed to evaded the authorities in the finale and sent a message to his wife Claire and son...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grendel, Based on Dark Horse Comics, Not Moving Forward at Netflix

Netflix has nixed its Grendel comic book adaptation, one year after granting it an eight-episode series order. Hailing from Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and starring Abubakr Ali (Katy Keene) as the masked vigilante from the award-winning Matt Wagner/Dark Horse comic books, the series was to follow Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin who, in seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld. Except then he realizes, “Why beat them, when you can join them?” Dabb served as writer and showrunner and exec-produced alongside Wagner, Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: HBO Eyes Scanners Series, Ziwe Return Date and More

This news might make your head explode: HBO is developing a Scanners TV series based on the David Cronenberg movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cronenberg will executive-produce the project, which is set in “the mind-bending world” of the 1981 film. The potential series follows “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.” William Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, Top Boy) attached...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Watcher: Netflix Welcomes You to Ryan Murphy's Latest House of Horrors — Watch Trailer

American Horror Story auteur Ryan Murphy is putting a terrifying new spin on his monster house conceit. Netflix on Saturday (at its Tudum global fan event) unveiled the first trailer for Murphy’s latest limited series The Watcher, which stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale and Mia Farrow and is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13. Co-created by Murphy and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, The Watcher — based on a true story, which you can read more about here — centers on Cannavale and Watts’ married couple Nora and Dean Brannock. They have “just purchased their dream home in the idyllic...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy