‘The Crown’ Gets November Premiere Date After Sensitive Behind-The-Scenes Discussions Following Death Of Queen

By Baz Bamigboye
 4 days ago
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in Season 5 of 'The Crown' Alex Bailey/Netflix

The fifth season of The Crown will premiere November 9 on Netflix, the streamer said Saturday. The drama always was scheduled to launch on the that month, but following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, there had been acute sensitivity at Netflix about how to proceed.

Protocols were instigated back in 2016, before The Crown debuted, about how to manage transmission in the event of the much-loved monarch’s passing. Peter Morgan, the Emmy-winning drama’s creator, and Stephen Daldry, an executive producer, always adamant, as were others, that production be paused for a short period as a mark of respect.

Production on filming Season 6 was indeed halted on the day of the queen’s death. Shooting was also suspended Monday, the day of the state funeral.

In an email Morgan sent to Deadline, the writer said that the series “is a love letter to her.”

The Season 5 launch date for The Crown was unveiled during Netflix’s Tudum virtual global fan event. The date for Tudum was decided several weeks before Queen Elizabeth died.

In June, Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles, now King Charles III, told Deadline that Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown deal with “tumultuous” events concerning the royal family. They include the divorces of three of the queen’s children: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and, of course, the dramatic unravelling of Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

The 10th and final episode of Season 5 is understood to concern the August 31, 1997 car crash in Paris that led to Diana’s death.

Season 5 stars Imelda Staunton as the Queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville portraying Princess Margaret. Marcia Warren plays the Queen Mother.

Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now Queen Consort to King Charles.

Khalid Abdallas portrays Dodi Al-Fayed, who died in the Paris crash with Diana; Salim Daw plays Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi’s father.

The queen’s death has resulted in an immense increase in viewership of The Crown, particularly Season 1, which reentered Netflix’s top 10 of shows this month.

Season 6 of the Netflix, Left Bank and Sony Pictures Television production will continue filming into 2023.

