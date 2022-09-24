Read full article on original website
3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say about Fossella’s casino idea for New York Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Borough President Vito Fossella has an idea about what the city should do with the site where the failed New York Wheel project was supposed to go: Put a casino there. Three Class III casino licenses are ticketed for the downstate region. The borough president envisions...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 27, 2022: Gertrude Kane, oldest Notre Dame Academy alum, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gertrude R. Kane, 103, passed away peacefully at the Christian Health Home, Wyckoff, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 after a short stay. At the age of six Gert moved from Park Slope, Brooklyn, to the Westerleigh, where her parents operated an Ice, Coal and Oil Company for many years. Gert graduated from her beloved Notre Dame Academy in 1936. At her passing she was the oldest living alum. After working at her parent’s oil company (Kirley Oil), Gert spent a 50 year career in the insurance industry as a commercial underwriter in N.Y.C. and on the Island, retiring from the Maloy Agency, Inc. in 1994. Gert and Ed moved to Great Kills in 1957 where they raised their three children. In addition to being a working mother, Gert was a long time Hillside Swim Club member, an active volunteer throughout her life as President of the St. Clare’s Mother’s Guild, Chapter Chairwoman of the Manresa Columbiettes, Board Member of the Women’s Propeller Club - Port of New York, Board member of the S.I. Association of Insurance Women and fund raiser for Notre Dame Academy High School. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
Food show ‘Will It Swap?’ stars a S.I. Ferry security guard and retired corrections officer with a big personality
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Italian specialty store to open second location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike “Mutz” Fiorito retired from Bella Famiglia in early September and closed up his West Brighton shop. This week, neighbors of the briefly darkened building at 725 Forest Avenue have seen a flurry of activity. What’s coming to the spot?. It will...
Staten Island assisted living facility could be shutting its doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A Midland Beach assisted living facility for senior citizens could be closing its doors in the coming months, the organization said in a letter to the facility’s residents, which was obtained by the Advance/SILive.com. Island Shores -- located at 1111 Father Capodanno Blvd. housing...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
Farmers Markets on S.I. this fall: when are they open and closed for the season?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crisp air and sweater weather begs for a trip to an outdoor shopping excursion. Here are four borough markets with locally harvested fruits and vegetables. Cheesemaker and organic farmer Dan Torrison of Rabbits Run Farm in Pennsylvania said, “Fall not only brings changes to the...
Is a Staten Island casino in our future? BP Fossella proposes NY Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella wants the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) and interested developers to “roll the dice” and consider building a casino on Staten Island. Fossella held a press conference on Monday to propose Staten Island be among locations in consideration for...
In Memory: Marc Oliver Matthiensen, Age 54
Marc Oliver Matthiensen (March 17, 1968 – September 7, 2022). Marc left us peacefully to be with the Lord too soon while visiting family in Germany. He was 54. Marc was always a bright light in all of our lives. Born in Ratingen Germany, Marc moved with his family in 1972 to Rye, New York. He was a Graduate of Brunswick High School in Greenwich, CT. Marc attended Skidmore College and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History & Government with Phi Alpha Theta Honors in History. He received a Masters Degree from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.
‘Little Amal,’ a 12-foot-tall puppet, to ride the S.I. Ferry, visit Snug Harbor this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 12-foot-tall puppet that has “walked” over 5,000 miles in her travels and has been greeted by over a million people will visit Staten Island on Friday. Little Amal, a puppet of a Syrian child refugee, is riding the Staten Island Ferry and...
NYPD responds to shooting incident in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting in St. George Friday night. Officers were called in for a report of shooting around 6:46 p.m. at 101 Daniel Low Terrace, according to emergency radio transmissions. Detectives could be seen outside the building as well as canvasing further down...
NYC Trader Joe’s workers petition to unionize, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Trader Joe’s employees at a newly opened Brooklyn store have petitioned to unionize their branch of the supermarket, citing poor working conditions, racial discrimination and union busting, the non-profit news outlet More Perfect Union has reported. The appeal, which comes as part of swelling unionization effort within the national chain, was officially filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.
Most of Staten Island asylum seekers placed in local homeless shelters, says local non-profit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The majority of the 56 migrants the city has sent to Staten Island are being housed in a homeless shelter in St. George, representatives for the local non-profit organization Project Hospitality said Wednesday. The organization’s president and chief executive officer, the Rev. Dr. Terry roia,...
3 Staten Island teens spread message of civic awareness as NYC Votes Youth Ambassadors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— For many young people, summer is all about having fun, going to the shore, relaxing and hanging out with friends after the end of a rigorous academic year. Summer jobs are a healthy way for youth to become more responsible, gain appreciation for hard work, and...
FDNY rescues one person from the water in Grasmere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was rescued from Grasmere Lake on Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY. The incident was reported at 8 a.m. on Windermere Road near Delphine Terrace, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
7 On Your Side: Staten Island mom needs help thawing frozen bank account
A hard-working Staten Island mom living so close to the edge financially that she couldn't even afford a birthday cake for her 4-year-old daughter got another tough break when her bank account with all her money was suddenly suspended.
Federal study shows plans for massive storm surge barriers for Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Waterways around Staten Island and the rest of the metropolitan area could look very different in the next decade if the federal government has its way. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a report Monday that summarized the early work of a coastal storm...
