STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gertrude R. Kane, 103, passed away peacefully at the Christian Health Home, Wyckoff, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 after a short stay. At the age of six Gert moved from Park Slope, Brooklyn, to the Westerleigh, where her parents operated an Ice, Coal and Oil Company for many years. Gert graduated from her beloved Notre Dame Academy in 1936. At her passing she was the oldest living alum. After working at her parent’s oil company (Kirley Oil), Gert spent a 50 year career in the insurance industry as a commercial underwriter in N.Y.C. and on the Island, retiring from the Maloy Agency, Inc. in 1994. Gert and Ed moved to Great Kills in 1957 where they raised their three children. In addition to being a working mother, Gert was a long time Hillside Swim Club member, an active volunteer throughout her life as President of the St. Clare’s Mother’s Guild, Chapter Chairwoman of the Manresa Columbiettes, Board Member of the Women’s Propeller Club - Port of New York, Board member of the S.I. Association of Insurance Women and fund raiser for Notre Dame Academy High School. Read the full obit on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO