Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 27, 2022: Gertrude Kane, oldest Notre Dame Academy alum, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gertrude R. Kane, 103, passed away peacefully at the Christian Health Home, Wyckoff, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 after a short stay. At the age of six Gert moved from Park Slope, Brooklyn, to the Westerleigh, where her parents operated an Ice, Coal and Oil Company for many years. Gert graduated from her beloved Notre Dame Academy in 1936. At her passing she was the oldest living alum. After working at her parent’s oil company (Kirley Oil), Gert spent a 50 year career in the insurance industry as a commercial underwriter in N.Y.C. and on the Island, retiring from the Maloy Agency, Inc. in 1994. Gert and Ed moved to Great Kills in 1957 where they raised their three children. In addition to being a working mother, Gert was a long time Hillside Swim Club member, an active volunteer throughout her life as President of the St. Clare’s Mother’s Guild, Chapter Chairwoman of the Manresa Columbiettes, Board Member of the Women’s Propeller Club - Port of New York, Board member of the S.I. Association of Insurance Women and fund raiser for Notre Dame Academy High School. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
94.3 The Point

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
myrye.com

In Memory: Marc Oliver Matthiensen, Age 54

Marc Oliver Matthiensen (March 17, 1968 – September 7, 2022). Marc left us peacefully to be with the Lord too soon while visiting family in Germany. He was 54. Marc was always a bright light in all of our lives. Born in Ratingen Germany, Marc moved with his family in 1972 to Rye, New York. He was a Graduate of Brunswick High School in Greenwich, CT. Marc attended Skidmore College and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History & Government with Phi Alpha Theta Honors in History. He received a Masters Degree from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Trader Joe’s workers petition to unionize, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Trader Joe’s employees at a newly opened Brooklyn store have petitioned to unionize their branch of the supermarket, citing poor working conditions, racial discrimination and union busting, the non-profit news outlet More Perfect Union has reported. The appeal, which comes as part of swelling unionization effort within the national chain, was officially filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

