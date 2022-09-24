Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
ETOnline.com
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)
Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Husband John Easterling, Co-Star John Travolta in Touching Birthday Posts
The memory of Olivia Newton-John was beautifully honored on Monday on what would have been her 74th birthday. Both her husband, John Easterling, as well as her former Grease co-star John Travolta penned touching tributes to her on Instagram. For Easterling, he chose to reflect on the wonderful times he...
ETOnline.com
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher Recounts Drunkenly Telling Mila Kunis 'I Love You' For the First Time
Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the first time he professed his love to Mila Kunis. During a new episode of Kutcher's Peloton interview and marathon training series, Our Future Selves, the Vengeance actor spoke to Kenny Chesney, about the hilarious way one of his hit songs helped him tell Kunis how he felt.
ETOnline.com
Teresa Giudice Reflects on Emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'It Was a Rough Week' (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice's journey on Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an end, and the reality star is taking the elimination in stride. Giudice and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov spoke with ET's Matt Cohen after Monday's Elvis Night, where the couple were voted out of the contest following their Jive set to "All Shook Up."
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the streaming service has cast its Time Bandits adaptation. Lisa Kudrow leads the cast of the Taika Waititi adaptation. Kudrow will play Penelope. Kal-El Tuck will play Kevin, the child played by Craig Warnock in the 1981 movie. Charlyne Yi will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Stars Break Down Rhaenyra and Alicent's Ongoing Feud After Massive Time Jump (Exclusive)
After five episodes of House of the Dragon, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke finally made their debut as older versions of Prince Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. The two stars take over the roles originated by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey after the Game of Thrones prequel series jumped forward 10 years in episode six.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Addresses Speculation She's on 'The Masked Singer'
Has Jennifer Hudson traded in her golden GRAMMY Award for a giant golden harp? Some fans certainly think so! The singer addressed rumors that she's joined this season of The Masked Singer during the Monday episode of her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson was joined by Emmy...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is Humbled by a Form-Fitting Dolce & Gabbana Gown in New Video
Kim Kardashian had a little problem finding her balance in a Dolce & Gabbana number during Milan Fashion Week! On Monday, the 41-year-old Kardashians star shared a hilarious video of her struggling to get from the stairs to the car -- following an after-party for the fashion house's presentation on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Talks 'Truly Heartbreaking' Moment on the Show
Meri Brown struggled in Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The 51-year-old first wife of Kody Brown lost her mother, Bonnie, tragically and suddenly. And though the incident happened back in March 2021, it was still painful for Meri to relive her mother's death. "This week's episode documented the day my...
ETOnline.com
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
ETOnline.com
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Movie 'Hot Take' Drops First Trailer (Exclusive)
The court case that gripped a nation just a few months ago has already found its way back to the small screen, this time as a scripted movie. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be Tubi's cinematic interpretation of the events leading up to and during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's infamous defamation lawsuit -- and ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
ETOnline.com
Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List
Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
Comments / 0