ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Adeel Akhtar
Person
Sam Claflin
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the streaming service has cast its Time Bandits adaptation. Lisa Kudrow leads the cast of the Taika Waititi adaptation. Kudrow will play Penelope. Kal-El Tuck will play Kevin, the child played by Craig Warnock in the 1981 movie. Charlyne Yi will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon' Stars Break Down Rhaenyra and Alicent's Ongoing Feud After Massive Time Jump (Exclusive)

After five episodes of House of the Dragon, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke finally made their debut as older versions of Prince Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. The two stars take over the roles originated by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey after the Game of Thrones prequel series jumped forward 10 years in episode six.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Addresses Speculation She's on 'The Masked Singer'

Has Jennifer Hudson traded in her golden GRAMMY Award for a giant golden harp? Some fans certainly think so! The singer addressed rumors that she's joined this season of The Masked Singer during the Monday episode of her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson was joined by Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Movie 'Hot Take' Drops First Trailer (Exclusive)

The court case that gripped a nation just a few months ago has already found its way back to the small screen, this time as a scripted movie. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be Tubi's cinematic interpretation of the events leading up to and during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's infamous defamation lawsuit -- and ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List

Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy