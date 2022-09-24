Read full article on original website
Watch the trailer for Netflix’s show about the rise of Spotify
Netflix has released the official trailer for The Playlist, its upcoming show about the creation of Spotify, and the nearly two-minute trailer indicates the show will be a very serious look at how the streaming giant built its empire. If you’re a fan of high-stakes business dramas, this one seems as though it will check a lot of the boxes; the trailer has glimpses of dramatic boardroom scenes, swanky parties, and even congressional testimony.
Gal Gadot is a James Bond-esque action hero in first look at Netflix's Heart of Stone
The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date, Casting Coup
Forget about Christmas: Fans of The Witcher have a different reason to look forward to December 25. That’s the day The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Netflix. The streaming service announced the Witcher spinoff’s premiere date today, Saturday, September 24, as part of its TUDUM global fan event.
Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer
Gudetama is easily my favorite Sanrio character, mostly because it’s so relatable: just a little blob of egg who never wants to do anything. Same. In the upcoming Netflix series, dubbed Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, we get a glimpse at how that might look in the real world. The show sees the egg teaming up with a little chick — who considers them “siblings” — as they leave the fridge into the big wide world. In the show, Gudetama looks much more realistic than its cartoon origins, but the attitude is the same; when it says, “Why bother trying?” I felt a deep connection.
Netflix’s live-action Avatar is nailing it on the casting front
Netflix just revealed the full cast for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving us a look at who will play alongside Aang and the rest of the Avatar gang. On the side of the Fire Nation, we have Arden Cho (Partner Track) playing the bounty hunter June,...
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
James Cameron Stressed About Potentially “Cringe-Worthy” ‘Avatar’ Re-Release in 4K
Even world famous directors get a little insecure sometimes. James Cameron, the creative force behind Titanic, The Terminator and Avatar, admitted he was worried about the visual quality of his 2009 sci-fi hit ahead of the release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron told Entertainment Weekly he was concerned about how Avatar — which was recently remastered — would compare to its successor, which is premiering over a decade later and benefits from the advances in technology with much sharper special effects. “I went into that screening worried that it was going to be a bit cringe-worthy relative to the new film,...
‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Says She Was Told To Play Her Role Like ‘Woman For Trump’
Some George R.R. Martin fans will likely agree with the comparison.
Marvel’s upcoming Blade movie has lost its director
Though Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali was meant to start production this year ahead of its debut next fall, the movie’s just hit something of a significant hiccup with the unexpected departure of director Bassam Tariq. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last night, Marvel...
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP
Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
Julia Garner Channeled Louise Brooks for Gucci’s Spring 2023 Show
There are certain fashion collections that just make so much sense with certain stars. For Julia Garner, it’s perhaps Alessandro Michele’s poetic Cosmogonie collection for Gucci. Earlier this month, the Ozark star won her third Emmy for Best Supporting Actess while wearing an embellished velvet gown from the resort 2023 collection. Less than two weeks later, she’d touch down in Milan to attend Michele’s stellar spring 2023 show in another velvet look—this time a dramatic wide-legged jumpsuit. There were edgy, skin-baring elements to both ensembles, with Garner’s Emmys gown featuring a diamond-shaped cutout that revealed her midriff. Meanwhile, her front-row outfit boasted wide shoulder straps that left just enough to the imagination.
Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in October
New seasons of "Big Mouth," "Derry Girls," and "Love Is Blind" will all be added to the streaming service next month.
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the streaming service has cast its Time Bandits adaptation. Lisa Kudrow leads the cast of the Taika Waititi adaptation. Kudrow will play Penelope. Kal-El Tuck will play Kevin, the child played by Craig Warnock in the 1981 movie. Charlyne Yi will...
Margot Robbie Paired Her Cutout Dress With a Dramatic Cape on the Amsterdam Red Carpet
Margot Robbie is currently promoting her latest film, Amsterdam, around the world. Naturally, the perennially stylish movie star is providing a master class in red-carpet glamour at the same time. For the London premiere of her mystery comedy, Robbie illustrated that an elegant black dress, when done right, can be anything but boring.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
As AMC Seeks Its Next Hit, President Reiterates Plan to Hit 20M-25M Subs By 2025
Even with The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve all ending their runs this year, Dan McDermott, president of AMC Studios and entertainment, still said this will be the biggest year for original content in the history of AMC Networks. As for how the network will replace them, McDermott, who was speaking at the network’s 2022 summit in Brooklyn, said when he started the job in 2020, he drew upon the company’s existing resources to find the next big hit. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second Season Pickup at AMCThis Week in TV: 'Ghosts,'...
Charlize Theron Poses in Prada Slingbacks for the October Issue of Harper’s Bazaar
Charlize Theron is camera ready on the cover of the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar. For the magazine’s latest issue, Theron comes out of retirement from her modeling days posing for photographer Josh Olins. On Harper’s Bazaar Instagram account @harpersbazaarus, different images of Theron’s photoshoot are viewable.
Gotham Knights will take multiple playthroughs to see the whole story
Four characters, four viewpoints on every mission.
Go get your Netflix gamertag
Netflix is officially introducing gamertag-style handles subscribers can use in its mobile games. The company first began rolling out handles that will be shown in multiplayer games and on online leaderboards in some games last month, but in a blog post published Tuesday, Netflix said that users can now set them up on both iOS and Android devices.
