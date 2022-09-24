ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'The Crown' back in November for season 5 with new queen

By LYNN ELBER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhlyF_0i8rsEDZ00

“The Crown” will return to its Netflix throne in early November.

The drama series about Queen Elizabeth II and her extended family will begin its fifth season on Nov. 9, the streaming service said Saturday. The debut will come two months after the queen's Sept. 8 death at the age of 96.

Production on the sixth season was suspended on the day of the queen's death and again for the funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

In the upcoming season, Imelda Staunton becomes the latest in a succession of actors who have played Elizabeth through the decades of her life and reign. The first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and growing into her role as queen. Seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards, including a best drama series trophy and top drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles as a young man in 13 episodes, won a best drama actor Emmy.

The pivotal role of Princess Diana passed from Emma Corrin in season four to Elizabeth Debicki ("Tenet") for seasons five and six. She plays opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles. The prince, Elizabeth's oldest child, became King Charles III upon her death.

Other cast newcomers include Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Season five of “The Crown” is expected to cover the royal family's turbulent 1990s, when Charles and Diana's marriage messily fell apart. The Princess of Wales died following a Paris car crash in August 1997.

The series has been widely acclaimed as a drama, but some have criticized it for lapses of historical accuracy. Two years ago, Netflix rejected calls for a disclaimer to be added to the series.

Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown” and the writer of other recent-history dramas including “The Queen” and “Frost/Nixon,” has defended his work, calling it thoroughly researched and true in spirit.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Bridge and Tunnel Cancelled: EPIX Dramedy Will Not Return for Season 3

EPIX is shutting down Bridge and Tunnel. The premium cabler — which will soon be rebranded as MGM+ — has cancelled Edward Burns’ dramedy after two seasons and 12 episodes, according to our sister pub Variety. The Season 2 finale aired last month. The 1980s-set series — created, written and directed by Burns (who also starred) — centered on a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan. The cast also included Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. News of the show’s demise arrived just hours after EPIX announced that it is...
TV SERIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
54K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy