SF police arrest residential construction site burglary suspects

By Lauren Barry
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Francisco Police Department investigators have been following a tan Ford pickup since July. The vehicle was connected to a series of burglaries at residential construction sites in the city.

This Friday, the department announced it had arrested two suspects associated with the vehicle after a traffic stop.

According to police, investigators working in a plain clothes capacity conducted surveillance on 34-year-old San Francisco resident Luiz Celaya last Thursday. At approximately 5:08 a.m. they followed him to the 700 block of Ashbury, where he and a second suspect – identified as 25-year-old Gilbert Monter of San Francisco – allegedly committed a burglary of a construction site.

These plain clothes officers then coordinated with uniformed officers from Park Station, who conducted a traffic stop on Ord Street.

“Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Celaya and the second suspect,” said the police department. Both Celaya and Monter were taken into custody. During a subsequent search of the pickup, officers recovered “multiple items of property that had been stolen along with items that are commonly used as burglary tools by burglary suspects,” according to police.

Celaya was booked at San Francisco County Jail and charged with four counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and “for committing a felony while on bail or your own recognizance.” Monter was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and probation violation.

Although arrests have been made, police said Friday that the investigation is still open.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged burglaries is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Those who come forward can remain anonymous.

