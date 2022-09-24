Wichita detective arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash into city bus: Police

A Wichita police detective was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after she crashed with a city bus in downtown, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said Saturday.

Police were called to the wreck involving a blue Mazda car and a city bus around 11:50 p.m. Friday at Douglas and Waco. MaryAnna Hoyt, who has been with the department 15 years, showed signs of impairment, Ditch said in a news release.

The bus driver was not injured and the bus had minor damage.

Hoyt, who was off-duty, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of DUI, Ditch said. She has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Hoyt testified last year during the trial of two women who organized protests in Wichita following the killing of George Floyd . Black Lives Matter protests occurred nationwide after Floyd, who was Black, was killed by a white officer in 2020. Protesters across the country called for the end of police brutality and the defunding of police.