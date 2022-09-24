Covering the period from April 1 to June 30 this year, the report spans a wide gamut of self-reported data points around video and account takedowns, arguably most notable among them relating to that of fake accounts. TikTok reports that it removed 33.6 million fake accounts for the quarter, representing a 61% increase on the 20.8 million accounts it removed in the previous quarter. Looking further back to the corresponding second quarter last year shows that TikTok fake account removal rate has grown by more than 2,000% over 12 months.

