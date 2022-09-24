Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Italy’s Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network
The Milan-based startup — which currently has 3,000,000 consumers and 200,000 merchants (both SMBs and larger retailers) among its users — has raised €320 million ($305 million as of today, based on the current uber-strong dollar). CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company’s valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).
TechCrunch
Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge
Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Motley Fool
3 Top Recommendations for New Investors
MAA isn't a sexy 10-bagger, but it’s steady and reliable: the perfect foundation for any new investor. Gladstone Land's diversification makes it a good addition to most portfolios. American Tower's reliability, track record, and growth opportunities are hard to beat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
TechCrunch
Hey, look, some startups are still raising money
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
TechCrunch
Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms
After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day. Mike Brown,...
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
CoinDesk
California, New York Join Several States Ordering Crypto Lender Nexo to Halt Yield Product
California, New York and six other states are suing cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo for offering unregistered securities in the form of accounts that pay interest for cryptocurrency deposits, the states said in statements on Monday. New York's action specifically accused Nexo of misrepresenting its registration status. “Nexo violated the law...
TechCrunch
YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend loans to MSMEs beyond Uganda
To bridge the gap, Uganda-based fintech Numida, has opted to focus its digital lending business on small enterprises as part of its strategy for driving financial inclusion in emerging markets. Spurred by an increase in demand for its services, Numida is currently eyeing growth opportunities beyond Uganda saying that it...
TechCrunch
Roundtable wants to bring AngelList-style syndicates to Europe
Roundtable could be particularly useful for existing angel investors who want to unlock some additional capital for their portfolio companies. As they are about to invest in a startup, they can create a EU-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) and tell their friends to invest alongside them. For individuals who aren’t...
TechCrunch
Calendly, the $3B+ scheduling startup, acquires Prelude to drive into the recruitment sector
Prior to the deal, Prelude — which originally launched under the less elusive name “Interview Schedule” — had raised just $2.4 million, from investors that included Sam and Jack Altman, Fuel Capital, Elad Gil and more. Financial terms of this deal are not being disclosed, but Prelude says that it has “hundreds” of customers, including One Media, Duolingo, Cloudflare and Samsara.
TechCrunch
What are the new must-hit startup metrics?
Traditional rules of thumb for such transactions have been obsolete for some time. But the rules that supplanted the conventional wisdom became all the more ironclad during the 2020-2021 startup cycle peak; those new rules are now old rules — we’re in a new market and a worse economy.
TechCrunch
TikTok says fake account removal increased 61% to 33.6M in Q2 2022
Covering the period from April 1 to June 30 this year, the report spans a wide gamut of self-reported data points around video and account takedowns, arguably most notable among them relating to that of fake accounts. TikTok reports that it removed 33.6 million fake accounts for the quarter, representing a 61% increase on the 20.8 million accounts it removed in the previous quarter. Looking further back to the corresponding second quarter last year shows that TikTok fake account removal rate has grown by more than 2,000% over 12 months.
TechCrunch
Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups
Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
TechCrunch
Google revamps shopping with 3D images, shoppable looks, buying guides, and more personalization
Of significant concern, Amazon has been steadily eating into Google’s core search advertising business over the years and is projected to capture 14.6% of the U.S. digital ad revenue market share by 2023, data from Insider Intelligence indicates. Google’s share meanwhile, is expected to drop to 24.1% by that time, down from the 31.6% share it had in 2019, the report said.
TechCrunch
Is Silicon Valley really losing its crown?
The simple answer is “Silicon Valley,” a term that now generally means the San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland area of California. There are other options: The two largest public cloud providers, Microsoft and Amazon, are based in the state of Washington. Europe’s tech scene has been busy in recent years, meaning that it can’t be ignored in any such conversation. And the combined tech industries of China and India form a bloc that carries material heft.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Is it OK to use a visitor visa while holding an H-1B?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup
Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the the Eero PoE Gateway, it’s Amazon’s first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience. Both...
