ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scott Lindsey hails ‘ridiculously hard-working’ Swindon after win over Grimsby

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrkZE_0i8rrPiX00

Scott Lindsey praised his Swindon team’s “ridiculous” work ethic after they made it nine games unbeaten with a 2-1 victory over Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Goals from Luke Jephcott and Ronan Darcy, either side of a Ryan Taylor equaliser, earned the visitors victory, even though they had to play for 28 minutes with 10 men after Saidou Khan saw red for two bookable offences.

Head coach Lindsey said: “We were very good in the first half. We passed it very nicely and scored a couple of good goals.

“Obviously the game changed a little bit in the second half with the sending-off.

“Saidou got sent off and we had to change our thinking, but what I did find from the game here is that my players are ridiculously hard working, they stick to their tasks and they have an unbelievable togetherness to see through the result.

“You saw at the end there our players dying for the cause.

“I’m really, really pleased for the fans because they travel a long way, they pay money and they have to see the players giving their all.

“I haven’t seen the yellow cards back, so it’s maybe too early for me to comment.”

Having taken a little while to settle, Swindon went in front when Jephcott turned the ball into an empty net after Frazer Blake-Tracy and Darcy were denied in quick succession by Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Grimsby responded against the run of play when Taylor slotted into the corner, but Swindon retook the lead through Darcy in the run-up to half-time.

The hosts had chances to draw level again after Khan’s sending-off, but Michee Efete and Andy Smith both passed up golden opportunities in the final stages.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “We have got to take our chances and you don’t get many better than that. It summed us up a little bit and maybe we were too nice.

“People speak about us not scoring enough goals and there is no wonder when we pass up chances like that at the end. That should have been a game we should be talking about getting something from and at least a point.

“I’m not saying that we didn’t work hard, but they really did and their desire is an example of what I want us to be like, but we had chances to equalise. Goals change games and we had players that were maybe not at their levels.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025. Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge. Huddersfield’s head of football Leigh Bromby told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Jephcott
Person
Scott Lindsey
Person
Paul Hurst
Person
Ronan Darcy
newschain

Sam Simmonds ‘goes with our blessing’, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter says England international Sam Simmonds will leave Exeter with the club’s blessing. Baxter has insisted there are no issues surrounding back-row forward Simmonds’ move to French champions Montpellier next season. He is expected to be available for next year’s World Cup but after that will be...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon
newschain

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute. Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed...
ANIMALS
newschain

I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World Cup

Under-fire Gareth Southgate knows his future will be dictated by England’s World Cup performance rather than previous successes or the fact his contract runs until 2024. Few could have predicted how the team’s fortunes would improve under the 57-cap former defender, who was initially brought in as interim boss following Sam Allardyce’s shock exit in September 2016.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dettori’s team win Barney Curley Cup

Frankie Dettori led his team to success in the inaugural Barney Curley Charity Cup at Bellewstown. The event followed on from the hugely successful Barney Curley raceday at Bellewstown 12 months ago, which raised over €100,000 for the late trainer’s charity Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA). Two teams...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy