Scott Lindsey hails ‘ridiculously hard-working’ Swindon after win over Grimsby

Scott Lindsey praised his Swindon team’s “ridiculous” work ethic after they made it nine games unbeaten with a 2-1 victory over Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Goals from Luke Jephcott and Ronan Darcy, either side of a Ryan Taylor equaliser, earned the visitors victory, even though they had to play for 28 minutes with 10 men after Saidou Khan saw red for two bookable offences.

Head coach Lindsey said: “We were very good in the first half. We passed it very nicely and scored a couple of good goals.

“Obviously the game changed a little bit in the second half with the sending-off.

“Saidou got sent off and we had to change our thinking, but what I did find from the game here is that my players are ridiculously hard working, they stick to their tasks and they have an unbelievable togetherness to see through the result.

“You saw at the end there our players dying for the cause.

“I’m really, really pleased for the fans because they travel a long way, they pay money and they have to see the players giving their all.

“I haven’t seen the yellow cards back, so it’s maybe too early for me to comment.”

Having taken a little while to settle, Swindon went in front when Jephcott turned the ball into an empty net after Frazer Blake-Tracy and Darcy were denied in quick succession by Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Grimsby responded against the run of play when Taylor slotted into the corner, but Swindon retook the lead through Darcy in the run-up to half-time.

The hosts had chances to draw level again after Khan’s sending-off, but Michee Efete and Andy Smith both passed up golden opportunities in the final stages.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “We have got to take our chances and you don’t get many better than that. It summed us up a little bit and maybe we were too nice.

“People speak about us not scoring enough goals and there is no wonder when we pass up chances like that at the end. That should have been a game we should be talking about getting something from and at least a point.

“I’m not saying that we didn’t work hard, but they really did and their desire is an example of what I want us to be like, but we had chances to equalise. Goals change games and we had players that were maybe not at their levels.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox