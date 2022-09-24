ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pete Wild backs Barrow to recover from Leyton Orient defeat

Pete Wild says Barrow’s first home defeat of the season in Sky Bet League Two against leaders Leyton Orient is nothing more than a bump in the road.

The high-flying Bluebirds dominated the early stages in their top-of-the-table clash but goals from Paul Smyth and Idris El Mizouni stretched the visitors’ unbeaten start to 10 games.

Barrow finished the 2-0 defeat with 10 men after Josh Kay was dismissed for his clash with Theo Archibald in the last few minutes of normal time, and Wild was far from happy with the performance of official Martin Coy.

“Without getting at the officials, they haven’t helped us in any way, shape or form today,” said a disappointed Barrow boss Wild.

“Orient came and put in a clever performance, slowing it down and breaking play up and you’re relying on the officials to speed them up and they haven’t and again that’s where my anger comes in, I’m angry when what should be getting dealt with isn’t.

“The referee said that Josh has used discriminatory language, but we spoke to their player and he was quite clear that Josh didn’t, so it will go to the FA and we’ll see what happens.

“The officials haven’t dealt with it, that’s why I’m so wound up on the sidelines. As frustrated as I am with my own team I’m frustrated with how the game’s been officiated.

“We’ve gone toe-to-toe with a team that’s flying, and the only difference between the two sides is that they have taken their chances and we haven’t.

“There are loads of positives to take but lots of work to come. It’s not doom and gloom, it’s not a case of ripping it up and starting again, it’s a bump in the road. We’ll crack on and look to put it right.”

Orient’s victory was hard-fought, coming after a first half that saw them pinned back for large periods.

And manager Richie Wellens was delighted that his side came through their toughest assignment of the season so far, courtesy of fine bottom-corner strikes by Smyth and El Mizouni.

“The first half an hour was a struggle,” he said. “They started with real tempo and energy.

“There’s something good going on here, Pete’s done a good job, there was a big crowd and it was tough for us early on but we knew the game was going to change a little bit, because we didn’t feel the intensity levels could be kept up by them.

“We got the goal and that came because, for the four minutes before that, we won every second ball, we started to get a few patterns of play and then we scored and saw out the half pretty comfortably.

“In the second half it was a team of men, making good decisions and putting in a really professional performance.

“I’m really pleased with the goals but with the whole squad performance too, I’m just so proud of these lads.”

