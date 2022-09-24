Read full article on original website
MOVIES: Smile - Final Trailer
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
Grendel - Cancelled by Netflix - Being Shopped
Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali is set to star in the titular role. The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Yellowjackets - Season 2 - Nuha Jes Izman To Guest
Yellowjackets has added Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman for a recurring guest star role. She will join the second season of the Showtime drama series. Izman will play Crystal, a member of the JV squad and a hard-core theater enthusiast who makes the dubious decision to bond with Misty. Further details aren’t yet known but the role is thought to be significant to the plot.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.06 - Hear All, Trust Nothing - Press Release
Episode 306: “Hear All, Trust Nothing” (Available to stream on 9/29/22) The Cerritos crew unexpectedly spends a day on Deep Space Nine.
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.03 - Star Crossed - Press Release
Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a forbidden relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Meanwhile, Simone’s love life is heating up; Laura comes face-to-face with her past, and Carter tries to reconnect with his wife.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release
“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Grey’s Anatomy - Season 19 - Marla Gibbs Joins Cast
Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will be introducing a new group of surgical interns, and we will get to know them — and their families. Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) has been cast in a multi-episode guest arc as Joyce Ward, grandmother of one of the new residents, Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), who lives in Seattle. Gibbs’ character will be introduced in Episode 1902 and will also appear in 1903. (Floyd’s character was originally announced as Simone Griffin. The last name has been changed to Griffith.)
As AMC Seeks Its Next Hit, President Reiterates Plan to Hit 20M-25M Subs By 2025
Even with The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve all ending their runs this year, Dan McDermott, president of AMC Studios and entertainment, still said this will be the biggest year for original content in the history of AMC Networks. As for how the network will replace them, McDermott, who was speaking at the network’s 2022 summit in Brooklyn, said when he started the job in 2020, he drew upon the company’s existing resources to find the next big hit. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second Season Pickup at AMCThis Week in TV: 'Ghosts,'...
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.03 - Succession - Press Release
“Succession” – After a heist in the Diamond District leaves three dead, the team’s search for the fugitives reveals a dangerous connection to Kristin’s undercover past in Miami, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.02 - Change of Perspective - Press Release
The Good Doctor: Change of Perspective (10/10) “Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.04 - Man Of The House - Press Release
With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.03 - Story of a Gun - Press Release
“Story of a Gun” – The CSI team investigates after a group of teens discover a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
FBI: International - Episode 2.03 - Money Is Meaningless - Press Release
“Money Is Meaningless” – The Fly Team is off to Mallorca when an American is found brutally murdered on the estate of her powerful father-in-law, on CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
