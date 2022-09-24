Even with The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve all ending their runs this year, Dan McDermott, president of AMC Studios and entertainment, still said this will be the biggest year for original content in the history of AMC Networks. As for how the network will replace them, McDermott, who was speaking at the network’s 2022 summit in Brooklyn, said when he started the job in 2020, he drew upon the company’s existing resources to find the next big hit. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second Season Pickup at AMCThis Week in TV: 'Ghosts,'...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO