Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Festival Truck-or-Treat Car Show supports Chesterfield Food Bank and other charities
The family-friendly, free event will include a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale and food trucks. The children's activities planned include trunk or treating, a bouncy house, a petting zoo and prizes as well as lots of treats including cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones. Kids are encouraged to come in costume.
Community reacts to investigation into Bon Secours drug program profits in Richmond
Community leaders are calling for accountability, transparency and action following a recently published New York Times investigation entitled “Profit Over Patients” alleging corporate negligence at Richmond Community Hospital.
Richmond Schools Facilities Head got $30,000 raise after Fox fire
The increase was unanimously approved in May by the Richmond School Board at the recommendation of the administration, sources told the Problem Solvers.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond
Celebrate Virginia Wine Month at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s second annual Virginia Vines wine festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature wine selections from some of Virginia’s best wineries and vineyards, live jazz from the Weldon Hill band, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there are not included. The Director of the Executive Mansion, Georgia Esposito, is clearing the air. She says the tour was...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
Videos show defacing of Richmond’s Arthur Ashe mural in 2021
New videos appear to show two people defacing the Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond's Battery Park with white nationalist tags nearly a year after the vandalism took place.
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday. This statewide walkout is in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed guidelines for transgender students. NBC4 reports that some students in northern Virginia say they are protesting to...
NBC12
Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday. At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.
Virginia high school marching bands battling in Midlothian
Seventeen high school marching bands from across Virginia will have the chance to show off their skills and compete against each other in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands, which will be hosted by the Midlothian High School Trojan Band this weekend.
Bike and car ride benefits gun violence victims' families
Community members gathered in Richmond Saturday for the 6th annual Stop the Violence Take Back Your Community Bike and car Ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Mail issues are preventing this Henrico man from paying bills, driving a car
The man, who is on disability, said his troubles began about a month ago. He told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that if he doesn't get help soon, he won't be able to pay his bills, drive a car or vote.
After storm rips roof of Petersburg apartments, residents left without homes
The storm ripped off part of the roof at the Petersburg Artist Space Lofts on Perry Street and several units were flooded with water.
NBC12
Man injured after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett
The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Comments / 0