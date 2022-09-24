Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Fire Department conducts hazmat training
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department conducted a hazmat training session to prepare firefighters in the event of an emergency involving dangerous waste. As a part of the training, the fire department needed to find a way to stop the leak in a tanker. According to firefight...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Action Sports Organization settling in to new home, asking community for assistance
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home. Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Rabies survivor Jeanna Giese
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, Sept. 28, is World Rabies Day, the 15th annual day to raise awareness of the world’s deadliest infectious disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one raised more awareness of this disease than Fond du Lac’s Jeanna Giese.
wearegreenbay.com
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Local agencies warn of caregiver shortage, funding woes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now there is a growing problem when it comes to the care of people with disabilities. And we are not talking about the elderly. The biggest threat is for adults 18 to 49. “Even though these people need a little extra help, a...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County students get outside the classroom, learn conservation topics
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department is hosting its 56th Annual Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in the City of Appleton. Conservation Field Days provide fifth and sixth-grade students within the area the opportunity to learn about a variety of conservation topics such...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Deadly Calumet County crash cleared, all lanes back open to motorists
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the deadly Calumet County crash involving a dump truck on STH 114. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic on STH 114 are now open. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will...
whby.com
Help sought in Appleton East theft investigation
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police ask for help in a theft investigation. It pertains to an incident on Saturday at East High School. Police want to identify a person captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. Tips may also...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
WBAY Green Bay
50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
wearegreenbay.com
SWAT Team called after routine traffic stop in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop. According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Do not touch bats’: Brown Co. Public health provides tips, what to do if a bat gets into your house
(WFRV) – World Rabies Day is Wednesday, September 28, and after two positive rabies tests within the last two months, the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is reminding people to not touch bats. The BCPH has received notification from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene that two of the...
