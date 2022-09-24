Read full article on original website
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
Biro's two points helps the Sabres over the Flyers
Brandon Biro played one game with the Sabres last season on injury recall and he looks much more relaxed in this training camp. Biro was given credit for two goals, but actually had a goal and an assist
Harrisburg, SF Christian score shutout road victories
The Harrisburg girls soccer team continued its roll with a 6-0 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday, while Sioux Falls Christian pulled out the 1-0 victory over Vermillion.
WJHL
Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Tennessee high grabbed the opening set of Tuesday night’s volleyball clash inside the Topper Palace, but came up short to Science Hill, 3-1. The first frame went the way of the visitors to the tight tune of 25-22. Tennessee High opened the second set on a tear, as well, […]
