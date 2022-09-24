Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Sept. 25, 2022

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Consider and act upon allocating additional funds for the acquisition of vehicles for the Sheriff's Office; hear the monthly Treasurer's Report; consider vouchers processed by the County Auditor's office; recognize the insurance report; award a Certificate of Appreciation to two outstanding individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty in the apprehension of an active shooter in Potter County. The awards go to William Jacob Snyder, Potter County Sheriff's office and Brady Carroll, volunteer firefighter, Station 4; hear a report from the Potter County Extension office; recognize the Proclamation from the City of Amarillo in recognition of the 135th birthday of Amarillo and Potter County; proclaim September as Hunger Action Month; hear an assessment on election equipment potentially damaged in May 2022 and take action, if necessary; consider and act upon adopting the District Clerk Records Archive Plan for 2022-2023; consider and act upon a Potter County Resolution for Indigent Defense Improvement Grant 2023; recognize the completion of 6.0 hours of continuing education training earned during Panhandle Judges and Commissioners Conference: Commissioner John Coffee and Commissioner Robert Ruiz; employment items; reports from various Potter County projects and the Potter County Detention Center; executive session if necessary.

Canyon Zoning Board of Adjustment

4 p.m.: City Commission Chambers, 2nd Floor, 301 16th St., Canyon

Consider and take appropriate action on a variance request regarding the height of a proposed fencewithin the front yard setback at 900 12th St.

Tuesday

Randall County Commissioner’s Court

9 a.m.: Commissioners' Courtroom, Finance Building, 501 16th St., Suite 305, Canyon

Public hearing and discussion to consider establishing the Randall County Reinvestment Zone No. 3; discuss and take action the following: resolution of intent to participate in tax abatements; order prohibiting outdoor fires in Randall County; approving modifications to the Amendment with the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System and Randall County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Unit; approving H-31 Unit No. 1, a rural subdivision, consisting of 8.60 acres; designating vehicle/equipment as surplus inventory; resolution for authorized signers for County Vehicles; approving FY2023 Volunteer Fire Department Contracts; approving Randall County employees request to attend meetings and conferences; vouchers; official reports; closed meeting.

Amarillo City Council

1 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Discuss Solid Waste Update, citizen survey, update on City’s Water Rights, updates from Councilmembers serving on Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; consent items: second and final reading of an ordinance appointing Jeffrey Henderson and Cindi Evans as part-time municipal court judges for the remainder of the current judicial term of fiscal year 2021-2022 and for the full judicial terms of fiscal years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024; adopting 2022/2023 budgets and five-year service plans for various Public Improvement Districts; amending the Amarillo Municipal Code to reflect the city’s expanded rescue, foster, and TNR partnerships; Amarillo Police Department bomb robot accessories; various city equipment and services; non-consent items: vacating and rezonings; first reading of an ordinance amending the Municipal Code of the City of Amarillo to change taxi fares.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

Board of Regents of the AC Junior College District — 5:45 p.m. status update meeting; 6:45 p.m. regular meeting: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building – 2nd floor, on the Washington Street Campus, 2201 S. Washington St.

Status update: SGA report; regents' reports, committees and comments regarding AC affiliates: Executive Committee, AC Foundation, Amarillo Museum of Art, Panhandle PBS, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), TIRZ 2, Amarillo Foundation for Education and Business, Standing Policies & Procedures Committee, Finance Committee, Legislative Affairs Committee, Community College Association of Texas Trustees, Nominating Committee; campaign update; No Excuses 2025. Regular meeting: appointments and budget amendments; update on the SACSCOC on-site visit; Disruption Advisor Engagement at Innovation Outpost; request for statement of qualifications for architect/engineering professional services for the Ware Student Commons 3rd and 4th floors renovation and Student Life renovation and relocation; investment and financial reports; CLA naming opportunities; acceptance of gift and approval of naming rights and gift agreement for fitness center; closed meeting.

Wednesday

Convention and Visitors Bureau Board

8:30 a.m.: Amarillo Chamber Downtown Events, 1000 S. Polk

Financial report; update from TACVB and presentation from Voyage+ Executive Summary; executive session - personnel items; staff reviews and salaries; future agenda items.

Animal Management and Welfare Advisory Board

5 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: AMW Activity Report; department staffing; Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society update; rescue program update; adoption program update; community outreach update; identify future agenda items.