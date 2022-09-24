Read full article on original website
Related
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
This Could Be The Best Hidden Gem Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
If Italian food was an Olympic sport, New Jersey restaurants would be sporting gold medallions. The Garden State rises above most other places in the nation when it comes to the best Italian food. Since we have a multitude of delicious possibilities to choose from, finding a hidden gem Italian...
Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking
The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/28
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph) 9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a Look Inside One of New Jersey’s Best Haunted Attractions
It's an annual event that we love to attend every fall here in Ocean County. Over the years millions have gone to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson to be spooked. Fright Fest has become an annual fall event and it's fun for the whole family. There is something for...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
NJ weather: Temperatures getting cooler, Ian forecast getting clearer
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a dangerous category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The center of the storm was located just 75 miles from Naples, Florida. Landfall is expected Wednesday evening, with incredibly nasty weather conditions there both Wednesday and Thursday. There have been...
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WindMill Photo of the Week Winner of Week-2
Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey
At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
Spirit Halloween shares the top NJ Halloween costumes for 2022
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Even its own employees know it's the "most meme-able" company out there. Photoshopped images of Spirit Halloween stores popping up in the most unlikely places dominate the internet this time of year, like one recent placement at the Majestic Theatre in New York City after "The Phantom of the Opera" announced it would be closing.
Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means
Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
Fantastic LBI National Golf Club is Open in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey
I admit I am not very good at golf lol I enjoy it a lot, but I am no Phil Mickelson. I love going out and enjoying a round of golf, being outside and enjoying the beauty of a great course, getting the exercise, and occasionally hitting a good shot.
Go Get These Mouth Watering, Customized Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In New Jersey And PA
Sometimes food is so good it brings you to your knees. If a grilled cheese sandwich is done right, it is one of the most comforting, delicious, hug-you-from-the-inside foods on the planet. I'm about to tell you where to go to get the most epic and creative grilled cheese in New Jersey and PA. You can thank me later.
This Is How You Handle That New Jersey Regina George Mean Girl
We've all had to deal with a bully at one time or another. One of my daughters is facing a "mean girl" in high school, so we decided on a creative approach for getting all those bad feelings out and it unexpectedly cracked us up. When my 17-year-old daughter was...
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0