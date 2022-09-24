ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

How to watch The Weather Channel without cable

There are a million ways to get information on the weather these days. Windows, for one. Computers for another. But for a lot of folks, it’s still all about The Weather Channel — the ubiquitous channel that, appropriately enough, is all about The Weather. And that’s true more...
TechRadar

How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Decider.com

Apple TV+ Walks Away From Oprah Winfrey Partnership, Refusing To Renew Contract After “Disappointing” Performance: Report

Things are getting complicated between Oprah Winfrey and Apple, as their multi-year partnership is coming to an end; their relationship will continue on a “project-by-project basis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Matt Belloni over at Puck News was the first to report the split in his twice-weekly “What I’m Hearing” column, and as he put it, “the writing’s been on the wall for this one.”
The Independent

Network nightly newscasts morph, adapt for the streaming age

For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium.The launch of John Dickerson's “CBS News Prime Time” in September means that all three news divisions have unique streaming newscasts at night, a nod to the future and bid to reach young people who aren't watching television at dinnertime.Dickerson's newscast debuted nearly a year after NBC's “Top Story” with Tom Llamas. ABC's “Live Prime” with Linsey Davis started in February 2020. Each streams live for at least an hour starting at 7...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Scarlet Pimpernel Free Online

Best sites to watch The Scarlet Pimpernel - Last updated on Sep 25, 2022. Best sites to stream: FlixFling ,HBO Max Criterion Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Scarlet Pimpernel online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Scarlet Pimpernel on this page.
TVLine

Bridge and Tunnel Cancelled: EPIX Dramedy Will Not Return for Season 3

EPIX is shutting down Bridge and Tunnel. The premium cabler — which will soon be rebranded as MGM+ — has cancelled Edward Burns’ dramedy after two seasons and 12 episodes, according to our sister pub Variety. The Season 2 finale aired last month. The 1980s-set series — created, written and directed by Burns (who also starred) — centered on a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan. The cast also included Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. News of the show’s demise arrived just hours after EPIX announced that it is...
CBS News

Competition TV: The battle of streaming services

An explosion of streaming services, apps and platforms is delivering more television content to more people than ever before. But more choice for subscribers means challenges for streamers – from HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Hulu, to CBS' parent company's Paramount+. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Hollywood Reporter media & business writer Alex Weprin, and with Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood, about how new services are fighting for subscribers as they upend traditional broadcast or cable television business models. (And no, you aren't totally free from commercials!)
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers

U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.More from The Hollywood...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Kevin Smith: Burn in Hell Free Online

In this hour and a half special, writer/director/comedian/podcaster Kevin Smith conducts a riotous and outrageous Q&A session about the aftermath of his latest film, Red State. Topics include such misadventures as his pissing off the entire movie blogger community at the Sundance Film Festival and being followed around the country by the highly devout, and highly angered, Phelps Family.
msn.com

‘Bullet Train’ Is on VOD: Here’s How to Watch the Action Comedy from Home

Want to watch Bullet Train from home? The action-comedy starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock arrived on Prime Video and other digital platforms Tuesday (Sept. 27). Pitt stars in Bullet Train as Ladybug, an assassin determined to...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online

Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Mack the Knife - Brecht's Threepenny Film Free Online

Cast: Lars Eidinger Tobias Moretti Hannah Herzsprung Joachim Król Claudia Michelsen. Following the phenomenal success of “The Threepenny Opera”, the film industry wants to win over the celebrated author. But Bertolt Brecht is not prepared to play by their rules. His concept of the “Threepenny Film” is radical, uncompromising, political, and incisive.
The Independent

Sky Stream release date: Here’s everything you need to know about the new dish-free device

It’s been a year since Sky launched its revolutionary Sky Glass TV – the company’s first TV and the first that streams content over wifi instead of a satellite dish. But while it’s Sky’s most interesting development to date, it’s still a chunky, heavy bit of kit, and it doesn’t make sense to buy it if you have a perfectly fine, top of the range TV.That’s where the Sky Stream comes in. Announced in April this year as a standalone device, the Sky Stream is a media streamer like the Amazon Fire TV stick or the Apple TV 4K. Now,...
