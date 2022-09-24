Read full article on original website
Related
dailydodge.com
BDHS Boys Soccer Wins Two Matches Saturday
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team went 2-0 on Saturday afternoon as they hosted a four team quad at the Prairie View Fields. In the opener Beaver Dam blanked West Bend West 2-1. After falling behind 1-0, Beaver Dam scored the equalizer in the 27th minute went JJ Espinosa scored with the help of Luis Hernandez. Alexis Hernandez scored the game winner on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute. Avery Ollanketo tallied nine saves for BDHS as the Golden Beavers were outshot 10-5 in the contest.
dailydodge.com
BDHS’ Chase Inducted Into WBCA Hall of Fame
Beaver Dam High School girls basketball coach Tim Chase was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Wisconsin Dells. Before arriving in Beaver Dam, Chase coached two seasons at Southwest High School in Hamburg, Iowa. The Green Bay native then moved on to Hustisford where he compiled a 118-39 record over seven seasons on the bench.
dailydodge.com
Columbus Football @ Lodi Is WSN Game Of Week Nominee
Friday night’s huge Capitol Conference football game featuring Columbus at Lodi is up for the Wissports.net Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week. You can vote for the game to be honored at wissports.net. You can watch the game on DailyDodge TV presented by Columbus Family Dental...
dailydodge.com
Gabby Wilke Commits To South Dakota
Beaver Dam High school junior Gabby Wilke verbally committed to play college basketball at NCAA Division One University of South Dakota over the weekend. “Coach Kayla (Karius) has been recruiting me ever since she was at Wisconsin and my sister (Maty Wilke) committed to her there. ” Wilke told DailyDodge.com. “Then she went to Drake and recruited me. When she went to South Dakota she offered me there and I just kind of new right from my first visit this was a special place and I wanted to go there. “
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Susan Marnita Sutton
Susan Marnita Sutton, age 67 of Dalton, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home with family at her side. Susan was born on July 17, 1955, in Columbus, WI, daughter of Edgar and LuElla (Hoffman) Griebenow. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, class of 1973. Susan was united in marriage to Jeffrey Sutton on August 11, 1973, at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Susan was a dedicated employee at Federal Mogul for 35 years, until her retirement in August of 2021. She had a love for dogs, especially dachshunds, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with the family. Susan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with, and caring for, her family and friends.
dailydodge.com
BDFD Called To Metalcraft of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to the Metalcraft of Mayville facility on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Crews arrived at the structure at 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm. Smoke was reported in the welding area, along with possible flames, and the building was evacuated...
dailydodge.com
Watertown Man Arrested For Seventh OWI Offense
(Watertown) A Watertown man has been arrested for his seventh offense Operating While under the Influence. Justin Ready was allegedly stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol Sunday just after 11pm on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County. According to the Department of Transportation, Ready was pulled over for a lane deviation....
dailydodge.com
Dorothy C. Kolb
Dorothy C. Kolb, age 87, of Beaver Dam, died on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. Visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced
Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
dailydodge.com
Bryan TeBeest
Bryan TeBeest, 59, of Fox Lake, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 doing what he liked best, driving truck. Bryan is survived by his wife, Julie of Fox Lake; daughter, Ashley TeBeest; mother, Nina TeBeest of Fox Lake; brother, Scott TeBeest; and sister, Hope Rowland. Bryan was preceded in death...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!
We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
dailydodge.com
Jean A. Kirchberg
Jean A. Kirchberg, age 75 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jean was born in Madison on August 28, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Evelyn (DeLaRonda) Miller. On September 18, 1982, she was united in marriage to her husband, Ken Kirchberg at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She treasured her dogs, cherished all types of flowers, and looked forward to decorating the house for all of the different seasons. Jean was the best at baking cookies and always shared them on their camping and RV trips around the US and Canada. Jean loved her grandchildren and especially looked forward to visits from Jessica and Raeanna “Buggs.”
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
dailydodge.com
Waupun Fire Chief Staying In Position After Initially Accepting County Position
(Waupun) Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa is not leaving his post after all. DeMaa was slated to become Fond du Lac County’s new Communications and Emergency Management Director next month but has decided to stay in the position he has held for the past eight years. The Waupun Police and Fire Commission met in special session on Friday to cement the deal. Mayor Rohn Bishop says if any city employee wants to better themselves by advancing their career, he would never try to talk them out of it.
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Jobless Numbers Stay Steady In August
(Dodge County) Jobless claims in the region stayed relatively steady in the month of August. The state Department of Workforce Development says the unemployment rate in Dodge County was 2.8-percent in the eighth month of 2022, down a tenth of percent from July. Last year, the figure was 3-percent. Dodge County improved one spot in the statewide unemployment ranking to 15th.
Comments / 0