Jean A. Kirchberg, age 75 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jean was born in Madison on August 28, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Evelyn (DeLaRonda) Miller. On September 18, 1982, she was united in marriage to her husband, Ken Kirchberg at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She treasured her dogs, cherished all types of flowers, and looked forward to decorating the house for all of the different seasons. Jean was the best at baking cookies and always shared them on their camping and RV trips around the US and Canada. Jean loved her grandchildren and especially looked forward to visits from Jessica and Raeanna “Buggs.”

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO