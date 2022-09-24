ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Chloe, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WTAP

Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profanity
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire

UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman pleaded guilty last week to selling fentanyl, officials said. Michaela Dawn Gregory, 26, of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl” and two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, sentenced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine and was sentenced to nearly six years in jail on Tuesday, authorities said. Jerrid Weaver, 27 of Arthurdale, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and was sentenced to 70 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy