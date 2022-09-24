Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man admits to driving ‘lit’, facing firearm charges
A Crystal Springs man is facing several charges after Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies say he admitted to being "lit" behind the wheel when he was arrested in connection to a domestic incident.
Tucker County man fires gun in home, threatens to shoot people, deputies say
A Thomas man has been charged after deputies say he fired multiple shots from a firearm while inside of a Tucker County home while "threatening to shoot people."
Bridgeport woman admitted she drove with 3 children after drinking 12-pack
A woman has been charged after admitting to driving in Bridgeport with three children in her vehicle after she drank a 12-pack.
Questions remain in the accidental shooting death of a toddler
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities say the autopsy is now completed, but the investigation continues into the accidental shooting death of a toddler. They confirm the victim was a two-year-old boy. Officials told 7News that both parents were out of the house at the time, and all five children were in the house, ranging […]
WTAP
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
Convicted felon charged after officers find fentanyl and firearm in his Fairmont home
A man has been charged after officers found fentanyl and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in Fairmont.
Man allegedly left 2 children at birthday party in Buckhannon to use meth at Dollar General
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after allegedly leaving two children at a birthday party in order to use meth at a Dollar General. On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a Dollar General location in Buckhannon, according to […]
Bridgeport Police looking for missing person
The Bridgeport Police Department has released a missing person report on Facebook for Richard “Trey” Reed.
Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
WDTV
Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
Parents of 3-year-old arrested in West Virginia after police called 3 times in one night
A Buckhannon couple was charged with child neglect after police were called on them three times in one night for arguments and impairment around a 3-year-old
WVNews
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
WDTV
Upshur County woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman pleaded guilty last week to selling fentanyl, officials said. Michaela Dawn Gregory, 26, of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl” and two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
WDTV
Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
WTAP
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in front of Warren High School. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car. The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the...
WDTV
Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine and was sentenced to nearly six years in jail on Tuesday, authorities said. Jerrid Weaver, 27 of Arthurdale, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and was sentenced to 70 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Buckhannon woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges
A Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Upshur County.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
