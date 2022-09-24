ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheriff Hoyt
3d ago

I remember when Middletown was just a small little town, simple quiet town to live in where you could walk to the stores. now on a busy day it takes you 45 minutes to get to the other side of town... you make it bigger the roaches find their way in

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case

Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Two Arrested for Police Chase in Stolen Car in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Two people from New Jersey have been arrested following a police chase in a stolen car in Dover early Friday morning. Dover Police say they were told by Edgewater Police in New Jersey that a stolen car was being tracked in the area of Royal Farms on Saulsbury Rd. around 2 a.m.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington

A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Shooting Injures Two in Middletown

Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Newark-area shooting sends 2 teens to hospital

Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Friday night at a Newark-area apartment complex. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve at about 9 p.m. found the boys, ages 17 and 16, New Castle County Police said. The older teen...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

