Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Hits fifth long ball
Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. After getting the day off Sunday, Perdomo returned to the lineup and crushed his fifth homer of the season, a 411-foot shot to right to tie the game at 1-1 before the Astros later broke the game open. The 22-year-old now has a five-game hitting streak during which he is 6-for-16 with three RBI and three runs scored. He is slashing .194/.284/.265 in 141 games this season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Hit hard in loss
Davies (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a 10-2 loss to the Astros. Jose Altuve got to Davies to lead off the first inning, and after recording a couple of clean innings, Davies ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. The 29-year-old has now failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts, a period in which he has allowed 14 earned runs in 21 innings. He will take a 4.18 ERA into his next start.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Tallies second double
Bae went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Tuesday against the Cubs. Bae got a day off Monday, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday to hit ninth and play second base. Though he tallied two hits, he came around to score in the third inning after leading off the frame by being hit with a pitch. Bae has yet to tally his first career home run, but he does have two doubles and two steals across four starts.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: X-rays return negative
Manager Dusty Baker said X-rays on Alvarez's left ankle came back negative after the slugger exited Tuesday's win over the win over the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He appears to have avoided a serious injury after rolling his ankle while running the bases Tuesday, and Baker hopes Alvarez...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
Reds rank among MLB's worst offenses in September; Michael Siani OK after leaving game
PITTSBURGH – All teams look flat when they’re not scoring runs and the Cincinnati Reds rank among the worst offenses in September. The Reds entered Wednesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an MLB-low .215 batting average in September. They rank 29th in runs per game (3.31), 29th in on-base percentage (.288) and 28th in slugging percentage (.360). ...
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records nine tackles
Jewell recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Jewell's 2022 debut was an impressive one, as he led the team in tackles (9), quarterback hits (2) and tackles for loss (2). The 27-year-old linebacker's one fumble recovery and one sack were also tied for the team lead in those categories. If Sunday is any indication, Jewell will likely be an impact player for the Broncos' defense this season, making him an intriguing IDP option. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder will look to improve upon his stellar performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
NFL・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
Miami Herald
Why Tyreek Hill is eager to face Eli Apple. And former Patriot offers warning to Dolphins
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday, on the eve of Miami’s game at Cincinnati (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime, Channel 39):
Comments / 0