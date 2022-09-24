Read full article on original website
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
IGN
Audible's The Sandman: Act III - Exclusive Clip
Audible's audio adaptation of DC's epic Sandman saga continues in The Sandman: Act III. In this exclusive clip from Act III, Episode 5, Dream (James McAvoy) meets with his sister Delirium (Kristen Schaal) to discuss the hunt for their lost brother Destruction (David Harewood), sparking one of the most important story arcs in the Sandman mythos.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
IGN
Gyeongseong Creature Featuring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee Coming to Netflix
Netflix has announced Gyeongseong Creature, a thriller series starring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee in the lead roles. The show is about “a group of individuals going against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed.” The story takes place in the spring of 1945 in the city of Gyeongseong.
IGN
House of the Dragon: We Love To Hate Daemon, But Aegon's the New Joffrey
Warning: Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon's sixth episode, "The Princess and the Queen." The last time we saw Prince Aegon he was a but a wee thing; a toddler. Now, thanks to a sizable 10-year time jump, we're seeing teen Aegon in all his awful, rotten adolescent glory. And with Aegon's pompous, cruel attitude comes the thing that House of the Dragon's been missing...a completely loathsome character.
IGN
Lycoris Recoil: Season 1 Review
Lycoris Recoil is now streaming on Crunchyroll. An old showbiz saying goes that “all you need for a movie is a girl and a gun.” Though maybe a little outdated in general, it holds true for the entertainment value found in Lycoris Recoil, a lovingly cinephilic, girls-with-guns action anime from director Shingo Adachi and writer Asaura, who came up with its original story. But there’s plenty more to love the show for, like its aforementioned movie obsession, from its opening credits Stand By Me homage to the George Méliès reference in its closing, to later discussions of the joys of the silver screen, even in the middle of a fight. That’s not to mention its warmer, more mundane moments and not least of all its playfulness with romance tropes in the coupling of various characters: there’s at least one “kabedon” wall slam. An atypical premise alongside engaging action make Lycoris Recoil a standout amidst the spring season (and one with loud support from Hideo Kojima).
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
IGN
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease a Violent Wolverine Debut
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are having more fun after the announcement that Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, this time teasing a very violent fight, and making clear 2017's Logan is a "totally separate thing". Appearing in a video on Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed (below), the pair promise "quick...
IGN
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Daniel Weyman aka The Stranger Says There’s a Lot to Learn About the Enigmatic Character
With five episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already out (read our two-episode premiere review here and episode five review here), we know more about the antagonist Sauron while we also have a mysterious and magical character The Stranger, who seems to be connected to the overarching story set in Middle-earth Second Age.
IGN
How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date and Streaming
29 years after Hocus Pocus, Disney is reviving the Sanderson Sisters for an all-new, streaming-exclusive sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited return to the world of Disney's Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the three villainous witches. Hocus...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Show Trailer Breakdown, Secrets, and Easter Eggs
The long-awaited trailer for HBO Max’s The Last of Us has finally arrived, and with it comes our first in-depth glimpse at not just Joel and Ellie, but of the world itself. The trailer isn’t heavy in story details, and is mostly accompanied by music with small excerpts from what to expect from the show. Luckily, the show seems to be taking heavy inspiration from its source material. So, with that, we figured it’s high-time to break the trailer down and point out all its similarities.
IGN
House Of The Dragon - Episode 6 Review
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 6 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Sept. 25, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. It’s just past the halfway point of Season 1, and our two leads have finally shown...
Showrunners Group Pressures Studios to Put ‘Thought Into Action’ on Abortion in New Ad
The coalition of showrunners, TV creators and directors formed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade are continuing to put pressure on Hollywood studios to put safety protocols into place in abortion-hostile states. But on Sept. 28, in a full-page ad in the Power of Women issue of Variety, the still-unnamed coalition thanked those studios “for fully engaging and being thought leaders with us,” as the message reads in part. (The page was donated to the coalition by Variety‘s sales team without charge. The full letter is included below.) The coalition’s efforts became public...
IGN
More on McKay
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories More on McKay, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
The Last of Us: HBO Series Gets a First Full Trailer
Update: We've gotten a first full trailer for HBO's The Last of Us series:. Released as part of the Last of Us Day celebrations, the mostly wordless trailer gives us our first glimpses at live-action Clickers, the overgrown United States landscape, characters old and new, and even that iconic opening scene from the game.
IGN
Blade: Bassam Tariq Steps Down as Director Due to Delays
The troubled Blade MCU reboot continues to face more problems, as director Bassam Tariq steps down from the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tariq was meant to begin production for the long-awaited MCU reboot of the vampire slayer, with filming beginning in November in Atlanta. However, the director has now left the project due to continuous delays, as mentioned by Marvel in its statement.
IGN
The Munsters - Review
The Munsters is now streaming on Netflix. Rob Zombie’s The Munsters reboot is a labor of enthusiastic love for the typically more violent, sickeningly grindhouse-forward horror filmmaker. Show The Munsters to unknowing audiences without the writer and director’s name attached, and not a single patron would connect the hellbilly superbeast with such a tender, slapstick, made-for-television nostalgia blanket stitched from patches of CBS’ not-so-terrifying 1960s sitcom. Zombie ditches psycho-sexual depravity, doesn’t turn bodies into grotesque trophies, and certainly skips any harsh language. The Munsters isn’t even a “contemporary” take on dustier material — Zombie makes the old-school Munsters feature he’s chased for decades (Munsters references in Zombie’s music are as easy as “Dragula”), and it seems he couldn’t be happier.
IGN
Smile Review
Smile will hit theaters on Sept. 30, 2022. “Smile though your heart is aching; smile even though it's breaking.” Those well-meaning words of comfort couldn’t sound more sinister once you’ve seen Smile, a supernatural psychological horror entry that, while it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, still manages to stoke tension every time anyone so much as smirks.
