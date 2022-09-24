Lycoris Recoil is now streaming on Crunchyroll. An old showbiz saying goes that “all you need for a movie is a girl and a gun.” Though maybe a little outdated in general, it holds true for the entertainment value found in Lycoris Recoil, a lovingly cinephilic, girls-with-guns action anime from director Shingo Adachi and writer Asaura, who came up with its original story. But there’s plenty more to love the show for, like its aforementioned movie obsession, from its opening credits Stand By Me homage to the George Méliès reference in its closing, to later discussions of the joys of the silver screen, even in the middle of a fight. That’s not to mention its warmer, more mundane moments and not least of all its playfulness with romance tropes in the coupling of various characters: there’s at least one “kabedon” wall slam. An atypical premise alongside engaging action make Lycoris Recoil a standout amidst the spring season (and one with loud support from Hideo Kojima).

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO