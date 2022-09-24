ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid these emojis if you're flirting over text, report says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
(NEXSTAR) — Whether you’ve only just met or you’ve been going out a few weeks, texting or instant messaging will likely be a part of getting to know someone you like. And increasingly, daters say they’re relying not only on words but emojis — but are there “right” ones and the “wrong” ones to use?

The answer is yes, according to the Adobe Future of Creativity: 2022 U.S. Emoji Trend Report . As part of the report, Adobe surveyed 5,000 U.S. emoji users to find out how they use emojis and what they hope to get out of them.

Adobe found 72% of U.S. emoji users say they use emojis in dating and/or flirting exchanges. The three most likable emojis were found to be: 3. Heart eyes emoji 2. Sweet face surrounded by hearts emoji and 1. Kiss with heart emoji.

Then there are the emojis to avoid. Those surveyed said the three least likable emojis used during flirting are:

  • No. 3 — Eggplant emoji . This suggestive purple fruit — eggplant is a fruit, not a vegetable — may be a little too aggressive when you’re just getting to know someone.
  • No. 2 — Angry face emoji . No one likes a buzzkill and this berating little face might appear slightly too angry for a wink-wink conversation.
  • No. 1 — Poop emoji . Honestly, does this one require an explanation?

Emoji favorability in flirting tends to skew younger, as you may have imagined. Adobe found 58% of Gen Zers and 54% of millennials said they’d go out on second and third dates with someone who uses emojis. Gen Zers also seem to find it more necessary, with 38% (or 2 out of 5) saying they wouldn’t pursue serious relationships with someone who doesn’t use emojis.

But don’t think emojis are only being used to stoke a possible relationship. According to the report, 32% of Gen Zers say they’ve been broken up with via emoji. That’s got to hurt!

You may wonder: why would I use emojis? Well, as licensed therapist Alizah K. Lowell writes in Psychology Today , they serve a variety of purposes, including adding more tone to what we’re saying by “introducing sarcasm and humor.” Additionally, Lowell says emojis can help us express “when words fail us.”

So it turns out emojis aren’t just about looking cool — though 73% of U.S. emoji users told Adobe they consider people who use emojis to be friendlier and cooler than those who don’t.

However you may do it, emoji responsibly.

