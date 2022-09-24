ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Caprock Chronicles: Campbellism on the South Plains

By Deborah Bigness
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjXvQ_0i8rntI100

Editor's Note: The Caprock Chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached atjack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Deborah Bigness, Manager of Site Operations, Lubbock Lake Landmark.

The earliest history of Lubbock County, and Lubbock itself, would be very different without the Add-Ran Male and Female College in Thorp Spring, Texas. Near Granbury, it was a thriving small town even before the establishment of the first community on the Southern Plains.

Significant growth of Thorp Spring began, according to The Handbook of Texas, after Sam Milliken built a cotton gin and resort hotel there in 1871 and advertised the medical benefits of the area’s springs. Brothers Addison and Randolph Clark opened one of the earliest co-educational colleges west of the Mississippi River there two years later.

Professors at Add-Ran taught classes at the primary, intermediate, and collegiate levels. Its first catalogue records the College’s “unanimous” adoption and endorsement as a “College for the Christian Brotherhood of Texas” at the Convention of Delegates from the Congregations of the Christian Church in December 1873 and charter by the state in 1874. As it turned out, connections and friendships formed at Add-Ran were pivotal to the settlement of Lubbock nearly two decades later.

The first recorded religious service in the Lubbock area was Sunday, May 25, 1890, at George Singer’s store in Yellowhouse Canyon with Rev. H. M. Bandy, a graduate of Add-Ran, presiding. The occasion that Sunday morning, according to later interviews with participants, was the arrival of settlers from Thorp Spring including Zack Miller, the William Sanford (W.S.) Clark family, and his brother Albert, who was both a teacher and student at Add-Ran.

Reverend Bandy collaborated with D. F. Goss, another Add-Ran graduate, and W. D. Crump, who was a member of one of three groups trying to found a new town and officially organize Lubbock County. Rev. Bandy soon left Lubbock to retrieve his family in Thorp Spring and recruit more settlers. Like Bandy, this new group of 41 pioneers, who arrived by the fall, were followers of the Stone Campbell Movement and shared ties to Thorp Spring and Add-Ran.

Merton Dillard observed in The History of Lubbock that settlers brought their religions with them to the plains frontier just as they did their horses, wagons, and a tendency to vote Democratic on Election Day. According to The Encyclopedia of the Stone-Campbell Movement, the “Christians,” followers of Barton W. Stone and the “Disciples of Christ,” led by Alexander Campbell had united in 1832 in Kentucky. Unable to decide on one name, members were known by both while their churches were known as Christian Churches or Churches of Christ as they moved across the west. Throughout the 19th century, the terms were used interchangeably within and outside of the Movement.

During the 1890s, the first decade of Lubbock, residents focused on settling and building a new town. Many were friends and neighbors, at their former homes with religious and family ties to one another, to Thorp Spring, and to Add-Ran. But, disagreements over Biblical interpretation, doctrine, and worship practices, which had begun to simmer within the Stone Campbell Movement after the end of the American Civil War, ultimately made their way to the Southern High Plains.

It is impossible to determine from the many early Lubbock churches sources precisely when local believers of the Stone Campbell Movement began to worship separately. But it’s clear that there were two distinct congregations by 1901, when the Church of Christ was re-organized and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) was formally organized. Alumni of Add-Ran were among the founders and earliest members of both congregations.

The construction of church buildings in town was a community effort and each was reported on, encouraged, and applauded by The Lubbock Avalanche. Community members of all faiths donated land, money, time, and labor to make each new church building a reality. The Church of Christ building at 603 Main Street was completed in 1904, followed in 1908 by the First Christian Church at 1601 Ave. J.

More pioneers of early Lubbock with ties to Add-Ran joined those who arrived in 1890, and many played important roles in its history. P. F. Brown, an early educator and brother-in-law of the Clarks was Lubbock’s second County Judge, followed by W. D. Crump as its third. W.S. and Albert Clark each served as County Tax Assessor and held other elective offices. Their sister Elizabeth Boyd was elected County Clerk, and Mary Hinton was elected County Treasurer. Mollie and Jim Jarrott (later Mollie Abernathy) were instrumental in settling newcomers on land southwest of town. She was influential in developing Lubbock and securing the railroad. D. F. Goss served as the area’s Texas State Senator from 1893 to 1903.

The college began by Addison and Randolph Clark that started in Thorp Spring in 1873 moved to Waco in 1895, then to Ft. Worth in 1911. Today, it is known as Texas Christian University.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday

It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Spring, TX
Lubbock, TX
Society
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
South Plains, TX
Lubbock County, TX
Society
City
Granbury, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation. The original call for service was received at 4:17 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the scene to assist Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church Of Christ#Caprock Chronicles#The Southern Plains#The Christian Church
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program to be suspended Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is suspending the Emergency Utility Assistance Program. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, applications for utility disconnection assistance and other utility status assistance, will not be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 28, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
FMX 94.5

EMS Responds to 58 Calls After Fans Pass Out at Texas Tech vs Texas Game

University Medical Center Emergency Medical Services said they responded to 58 calls at the sold-out Texas Tech vs Texas game over the weekend. KAMC News reports that Jones AT&T Stadium contained over 60,000 people that day, and that temperatures hovered around 90 degrees. According to UMC Training Chief Chad Curry, over 50 people came in to seek help on their own, reaching out to first responders at the game for medicine or searching for a place to cool off.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Animal control has located the dogs believed to be involved in the incident at Buddy Holly Park from this morning. They have been taken into custody and are no longer a danger to the community. Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby

LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location

Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy