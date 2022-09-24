Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Lands December Premiere Date on Prime Video
The John Krasinski-starring series will span eight episodes for its next installment
‘Black Ink Crew New York’ Season 10 Gets October Premiere Date on VH1 (Exclusive)
VH1’s “Black Ink Crew New York” will return for its Season 10 premiere next month, and TheWrap can exclusively reveal it premieres Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network. The show’s 10th season will see the Black Ink Crew “ready to celebrate their wins...
‘Dahmer’ Debuts at No. 1 Spot on Netflix Top 10 Amid Series’ Ethical Concerns
“Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the limited drama series co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer, has debuted atop the Netflix Top 10 English TV list with 196.2 million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title this week. Released Sept. 21, “Dahmer” has sparked questions on social media concerning the ethics of dramatizing the real-life story for entertainment purposes, with the victims’ own family members saying it is “retraumatizing” them.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Joseph Baena’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After COVID Diagnosis
A member of the dance troupe will fill in
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
"I had a lot of questions, I'm sure you had a lot of questions," Jackman said
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
Noah Centineo Is a Spy in First Look at New Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’ (Photos)
Netflix’s “The Recruit,” an upcoming spy series starring “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” alum Noah Centineo, has debuted its first look images. The eight-episode show, about a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks (Centineo) hoping to make a mark in his field, premieres Dec. 16.
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
MGM’s Epix to Relaunch as MGM+ in January 2023
The rebrand will begin with the Season 3 premiere of "Godfather of Harlem," on Jan. 15
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
Robert Cormier, ‘Slasher’ and ‘American Gods’ Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-hailing actor who appeared in shows like “Slasher,” “American Gods” and “Heartland,” has died at 33. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cormier died in a hospital in Ontario from injuries sustained in a fall. The actor is best known for his...
‘Grendel’ Live-Action Series Not Moving Forward at Netflix (Exclusive)
The streamer will continue its overall deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, sources say
Teresa Giudice Reacts to Her Disappointing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Elimination (Video)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sad to go home, but called the experience wish fulfillment
All 17 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Jennifer Hudson (Photos)
Only a few entertainers have earned competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
‘Dahmer’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in Netflix’s True Crime Series
From Babyface to Tony! Toni! Ton!
