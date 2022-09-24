ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dahmer’ Debuts at No. 1 Spot on Netflix Top 10 Amid Series’ Ethical Concerns

“Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the limited drama series co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer, has debuted atop the Netflix Top 10 English TV list with 196.2 million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title this week. Released Sept. 21, “Dahmer” has sparked questions on social media concerning the ethics of dramatizing the real-life story for entertainment purposes, with the victims’ own family members saying it is “retraumatizing” them.
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene

At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
