ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Coast Guard Rescues Two People From Boat Beginning to Sink in Florida

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gA2Rs_0i8rnNU700

This week, the U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of two individuals in Florida aboard a sinking vessel.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg received word of a 20-foot boat that was beginning to sink roughly 14 miles west of Casey Key on the western side of the panhandle.

A Coast Guard crew hurried to the site aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium vessel from the USCG Station Cortez in Bradenton. Once the team rescued the passengers from the boat, they dewatered the boat until commercial salvage could arrive.

According to the Station Cortez team, per Fox News, they were able to escort the passengers back to shore without any medical concerns.

In response to the rescue, the team stressed the importance of boat maintenance and keeping the necessary gear on board in case of a water breach.

“We always encourage mariners to perform a function check of boat machinery, such as bilge pumps, prior to getting underway,” Coast Guard officials told the outlet.

In addition to these precautions, Station Cortez also suggested keeping “an installed VHF radio or a handheld VHF radio tuned to Channel 16,” the International Hailing and Distress frequency.

Coast Guard Arrests Boat Passengers in Louisiana After Firing Shot at USCG Crew

In another recent incident with the Coast Guard, a helicopter crew in Louisiana encountered a vessel in which the passengers allegedly fired shots at the chopper.

According to the USCG’s official release, the team received a distress call on Thursday, September 15 activated from a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Once at the scene, “the aircraft attempted to lower a radio down to the vessel and observed one person and two dogs aboard the vessel. The person then pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the helicopter.”

According to the aircrew, they “heard objects striking the aircraft and immediately departed the scene due to aircraft and crew safety concerns. Upon returning to Air Station New Orleans, the aircrew observed impacts to the helicopter rotors consistent with projectiles from a firearm.”

Soon after, a Coast Guard joint team consisting of an aircraft and a vessel arrived to arrest the individual “without incident.” The USCG has yet to reveal what charges the individual faces.

Following the incident, USCG authorities spoke about the importance of safety on the water for both boaters and watchstanders.

“Safety of life was our number one priority during this challenging incident,” said Lt. Phillip VanderWeit, spokesperson for the Eighth Coast Guard District. “Through the professional and skillful work of our crews and interagency partners, we were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution. The Coast Guard will continue to work across multiple levels of government to thoroughly investigate this incident.”

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed

Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

National Hurricane Center Issues New Advisory Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival

The National Hurricane Center has issued several new warnings as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and head towards Florida. Ian is currently raging over the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 3 storm. However, it is gaining momentum on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters expect it to reach Cat 4 by the time it hits Tampa and St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning (Sept. 28).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical storm Ian moving East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas. Additionally, a storm...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Salvage#New Orleans#Mariners#Accident#Coast Guard Rescues#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard Sector#Uscg#Fox News#Cortez#Vhf#Channel 16#Coast Guard Arrests Boat
Longboat Observer

Longboaters ordered to evacuate

With a calm and orderly sense of purpose earned from multiple tangles with tropical weather over the years, Longboat Key residents went about their business on Monday preparing for Hurricane Ian, perhaps the most-threatening weather forecast to reach town in decades. Forecasters said Ian would blast up the coast with...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Cancels Classes, Grounds Flights as Major Storm Approaches

Photos taken aboard the International Space Station (ISS) capture the true size of Hurricane Ian, which is headed toward southern Florida. As of now, weather conditions amid the approaching storm are growing even more intense. At the moment, hurricane watches and warnings cover much of the Sunshine State. In response, officials have begun canceling classes, closing schools, and grounding flights in anticipation of Ian’s impact.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off

Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian continues to push through the Caribbean as a tropical storm Sunday morning. While computer models still do not agree on the track by Wednesday, there are some general trends. The official cone of uncertainty, and the track in the American computer model, have shifted significantly to the west. If this trend holds, the storm would pass by the Suncoast offshore, then make landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Thursday. We would still rough seas, high winds, and potentially heavy rainfall. The European model still has the storm making landfall north of Tampa, which would be worst-case scenario for the Suncoast.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy