ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Two-Year-Old Visits Her 45th U.S. National Park

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QATST_0i8rnA0g00

Achieving a major milestone that most adults have yet to achieve, a 2-year-old has officially visited her 45th U.S. National Park.

According to CBS 3, 2-year-old Journey Castillo and her parents marked their 45th adventure by going to Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota. The San Antonio family made it a goal to visit all 65 parks by the time Journey turns three.

While speaking to the media outlet, Journey’s mother, Valerie Castillo, shared details about the family’s exciting goal. “What are we doing with our kids and how are we shaping them or molding them to appreciate what really matters instead of things that are, you know, short term.”

The two-year-old’s parents also said they want her story to inspire other families to go outside and appreciate what nature is offering. They further reveal that after Voyageurs National Park, the family will be heading to New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia.

U.S. National Parks Visitors Get Free Entry Today

Journey, her family, and other visitors are able to get into the U.S. national park for free on Saturday (September 24th). The free admission is part of the National Public Lands Day celebration.

CNN reports that the special event was created in 1994 and is described as the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. All entrance fees are suspended for the day. However, that does not include parks such as the Great Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone, and Yosemite. Those offering free admission are national battlefields, national historical sites, national monuments, national seashores, and national preserves.

Although most National Park Service sites are free all year round, only 108 charge a fee. Among those that charge visitors are Arches, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah. But there is one catch for the free admission. “The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.”

Along with the national parks offering free admission, the White House issued a proclamation for National Public Lands Day. “On National Public Lands Day, we give thanks for the precious public lands that are the birthright of every American and at the heart of our national pride. From national parks to monuments, conservation areas, wildlife refuges, forests, grasslands, marine sanctuaries, reservoirs, and lakes — these lands provide endless opportunities for adventure, education, and respite.”

The White House also states that national parks sustain the outdoor recreation industry and strengthens the U.S. economy. “They protect biodiversity, help mitigate climate change, and make communities more resilient to extreme weather events and natural disasters. On this day, we acknowledge our responsibility to make our public lands accessible to all Americans and recommit ourselves to conserving these spaces for generations to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

7,000 People Attend Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger’s Funeral

On Sept. 24, an estimated 7,000 people flocked to Stockton 99 Speedway in San Joaquin County, California for Ralph “Sonny” Barger’s funeral. Barger died aged 83 on June 29 after a battle with cancer. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that the event could become dangerous. But, friends, family, and fellow bikers were only there to mourn and celebrate Barger’s life.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live coverage: Eyewall comes onshore in Florida as warnings of ‘unsurvivable’ surge in places

The eyewall of Hurricane Ian barrelled onshore in Florida at 11am on Wednesday as forecasters warned that some places on the west coast could see “unsurviveable” storm surge. Destructive waves are expected along the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers.Peak storm surge forecasts were increased on Wednesday with up to 18 feet projected along an 80-mile stretch from Englewood to Bonita.Authorities warned people to stay off the roads and shelter in place if they had not already evacuated.Eight million people were in the bullseye of...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#National Parks#Voyageurs National Park#Arches National Park#National Park Service#U S Economy#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Cbs#Journey Castillo#Cnn
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists

“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Field & Stream

Hunter Kills Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country

After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
WYOMING STATE
105.5 The Fan

Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States

Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett revealed today (Sept. 27) that she is battling ovarian and uterine cancer. And she’s hoping her story can help others find the “strength” to beat their own uncomfortable and terrifying truths. “We as human beings are so scared to face the mortality...
CANCER
Outsider.com

Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Touches on the ‘Weird’ Factor of Rip Finally Being ‘Related’ to John Dutton

According to the Yellowstone icon, that flash-bang Season 4 wedding came with some unexpected consequences for Rip. On Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly‘s Beth says as much in every season to her father: “Everything I do is for you.” Her Dutton daughter is as devout to patriarch John (Kevin Costner) as daughters come. It’s a sentiment she and lifelong lover Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) share. Both are willing to do whatever it is or takes, no questions asked, for John.
TV SERIES
105.5 The Fan

You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels

There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy