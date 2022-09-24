ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otisfield, ME

Q97.9

Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
NAPLES, ME
Maine State
Portland, ME
Maine Entertainment
Otisfield, ME
Maine Lifestyle
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
Caleb Johnson
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
wgan.com

Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen

Search crews have located the body of a 14-year-old boy from Freeport who went missing last week. Around noon on Tuesday, Maine Game Wardens said the body was located by a Marine Patrol plane while it was flying over the ocean. Police have been searching the area for 14-year-old Theo...
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
FREEPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - The teenager who was reported missing out of Freeport has been found dead, school officials at RSU 5 confirmed. Last week, Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home in Freeport. Officials reported a body, which they have not identified, was found near where the...
FREEPORT, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today

Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME

