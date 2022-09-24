Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Annual POW/MIA RideThe Maine WriterOxford County, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
WPFO
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
WMTW
'Potentially hazardous material' inadvertently left by tenant in South Portland apartment
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — “Potentially hazardous material” left by a tenant at a Maine apartment complex brought multiple law enforcement agents to the scene. South Portland police were called to a duplex at Red Bank Village Tuesday around 10:12 a.m. When officers arrived, the scene was determined...
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
wgan.com
Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen
Search crews have located the body of a 14-year-old boy from Freeport who went missing last week. Around noon on Tuesday, Maine Game Wardens said the body was located by a Marine Patrol plane while it was flying over the ocean. Police have been searching the area for 14-year-old Theo...
WMTW
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
wabi.tv
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - The teenager who was reported missing out of Freeport has been found dead, school officials at RSU 5 confirmed. Last week, Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home in Freeport. Officials reported a body, which they have not identified, was found near where the...
Crews respond to all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The South Portland Fire Department confirmed around 12:40 p.m. Monday that there was an all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center on Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough. Scarborough Fire Dept. Deputy Chief John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine that the department received an initial call at around...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
